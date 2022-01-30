Batteries! These signs tell you that your internet identity was stolen

One of the consequences of spending more and more time on the Internet is the amount of personal data and login credentials (usernames and passwords) that are shared with the companies with which you interact. And this, more and more, is becoming a gold mine for cybercriminals. Only In the third quarter of last year, for example, almost 1,300 infractions were reported in the United States.s of this type, leaving hundreds of millions of victims at risk of identity theft.

Given this scenario, what can cybercriminals do with the data that is stolen? According to specialists from the computer security company Eset, there are several lthe actions that can be committed. – Hijack retail accounts that have preloaded card data and use this access to complete fraudulent transactions. – Make fraudulent payments directly (ie if the card details were stolen). – Carry out social engineering attacks on bank/telecom staff to get them to reset accounts and put them in charge of the scammer. – Take out lines of credit in the name of the victim. – Commit fraud through health insurance or tax refund.