Batteries! These signs tell you that your internet identity was stolen

One of the consequences of spending more and more time on the Internet is the amount of personal data and login credentials (usernames and passwords) that are shared with the companies with which you interact.
And this, more and more, is becoming a gold mine for cybercriminals. Only In the third quarter of last year, for example, almost 1,300 infractions were reported in the United States.s of this type, leaving hundreds of millions of victims at risk of identity theft.
Given this scenario, what can cybercriminals do with the data that is stolen? According to specialists from the computer security company Eset, there are several lthe actions that can be committed.
– Hijack retail accounts that have preloaded card data and use this access to complete fraudulent transactions.
– Make fraudulent payments directly (ie if the card details were stolen).
– Carry out social engineering attacks on bank/telecom staff to get them to reset accounts and put them in charge of the scammer.
– Take out lines of credit in the name of the victim.
– Commit fraud through health insurance or tax refund.
The company also indicated that there are some preventive steps that can be taken in case scammers try to attack, so they advise:
– Activate two-step authentication (2FA) in all online accounts you have.
– Use strong, long and unique passwords for all accounts and store them in a password manager.
– Avoid unofficial app stores.
– Avoid signing in to your accounts if you are connected to a public Wi-Fi network.
– Regularly activate automatic updates for all devices so security patches are installed.
– Use only HTTPS websites (with green padlock).
– Destroy old documents so that no personal data is displayed.
– Minimize the amount of information that is shared with companies online.