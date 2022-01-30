Beam and cryptocurrencies from the metaverse dominate the weekly top, the market returns to the upside

During the week of January 24 to 30, 2022, the cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery after the resounding fall of the previous week. Close to 80% of altcoins are on the rise with growth exceeding 40%, according to statistics from Live Coin Watch.

The most appreciated cryptocurrencies in these seven days are headed by beam (BEAM), whose marketplace has grown significantly in just over a month; Y the sandbox (SAND), which announced its partnership with Warner Music Group. follows him decentraland (MANA)in whose metaverse the Australian Open was played.

The list of cryptocurrencies of the week is completed with Avalanche (AVAX) that prepares a hackathon for March; Y tezos (XTZ)which launches a project to reward video game fans.

In these seven days the price of bitcoin (BTC) showed signs of a slight recovery, after the resounding fall experienced last weekend. The value of the cryptocurrency remained more or less stable these days in a range that oscillated between 33,000 to 39,000 dollars. The pioneering cryptocurrency regained its bullish momentum at the end of the week. On average the recovery is 7%.

The market analyst Willy Woo, assured that the drop suffered by BTC was not based on technical fundamentals of the network, being rather linked to the operation of the market in mode risk-offa perception of high risk by investors.

Woo’s assessment coincided with that of other analysts, such as the Spanish Juan Ramón Rallo, who linked the fall with the announcement of the US Federal Reserve (FED) of an increase in interest rates, which would have generated panic among investors who decided to liquidate risky assets such as bitcoin.

In fact, for January 26 the announcement of the new rates was expectedwhich took BTC to a momentary peak of $39,000, but the FED postponed the information to March.

For its part, the Ethereum cryptocurrency, ether (ETH), also rises in price. Its average rise in seven days was 6.3%with the price moving between $2,177 and $2,652.

This week, Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, together with a group of developers, launched a proposal that aims to bring irreversible transactions in ETH 2.0 to a period of 12 seconds. The plan with this reduction is to offer a better user experience, in addition to strengthening network security and reducing errors within the protocol.

Other relevant cryptocurrencies in the market they also register increases, although with some exceptions. Cardano (ADA) lost 5% of its value, while XRP rose 0.4% and polkadot (DOT) appreciated by 0.5%. Meanwhile, litecoin (LTC) rises by 2%; and dogecoin (DOGE) gained 1.1%.

Almost USD 10 million is traded on the marketplace for Beam’s NFT

After having announced, on December 2, its new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT), the Beam team presented its roadmap for 2022 in which projects related to the BeamX chain stand out (of smart contracts), where DeFi and NFT services are being built.

In a message posted on January 28 the team showed the progress made in the marketplace. According to their statistics, in just over 1 month 21,399 BEAMs in non-fungible tokens have been traded (about $9.4 million at current exchange rates).

Plans for this year include the implementation of another hard fork to support features and performance improvements, including implementing the processes for running a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Meanwhile, the price of BEAM, the native cryptocurrency, gains momentum and achieves weekly growth of 40%. The rise became evident from Saturday, January 29 taking the cryptocurrency to a high of $0.442 on Jan. 30. The market cap is $46.988 million and the daily trading volume is $46 million.

The price of BEAM experienced a dizzying rise this January 30 for a weekly growth of more than 40% in seven days. Source: Live Coin Watch.

The Sandbox and Warner Music Group create musical space in the metaverse

This Thursday, January 27, 2022, The Sandbox made it known the establishment of an alliance with Warner Music Group to create a music theme park and concert venue within the metaverse of the game.

As explained in a tweet, the land of Warner Music Group in The Sandbox will host concerts and live activities with artists and talent represented by WMG. Is about immersive social experiences to empower artists, who The Sandbox will allow them to engage with their fans, experiment with virtual entertainment and generate new sources of income.

On the same date the team also advertisement the launch of a $50 million program to accelerate the growth of new businesses who wish to invest in the metaverse. Participants in the program will be eligible for USD 250,000. The goal is to promote the creation of unique experiences and add creative and fresh content to its platform.

These two pieces of information seem to have had a positive effect on the price of the native token of this video game, SAND, whose value began to rise steadily on January 27, reaching a maximum of USD 4.06 on January 29. The average weekly progress is estimated at 28%.

At press time, SAND’s market capitalization is $3.534 million and daily trading volume is estimated at $444 million.

SAND had a high of $4.06 on Jan 29 with a weekly advance of 28%. Source: Live Coin Watch.

Close the AO of Australia in real life and in Decentraland

The Australian Open (AO), one of the most important annual tennis tournaments in the world, closed its 2022 edition on January 30, giving spectators the opportunity to participate in the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFT) space through Decentraland.

As CriptoNoticias reported earlier this month, the competition announced a partnership with Decentraland and promised to introduce a 3D virtual version.

That was how, since last January 17, the participants of the AOmetaverse had the chance to interact with other fans, play tennis mini-games and watch real-time replays of matches. This, in addition to walking around the city of Melbourne to see its buildings in 3D with superimposed historical anecdotes, among other activities.

MANA, the native cryptocurrency of this metaverse, posted a steady advance throughout the month, despite the drop recorded during last week’s cryptocurrency crash. The cryptocurrency was back on the rise from January 24 and reached a high of $2.54 this Sunday.

The average increase in seven days is 22%. The market cap is $5.362 million and the daily trading volume is $386 million. cryptocurrency

MANA rises more than 22% and this January 30 its price peaked at USD 2.54. Source: Live Coin Watch.

Huobi Incubator prepares hackathon on the Avalanche network

Avalanche is preparing to hold a hackathon based on its platform. Its about Avalanche Asia Hackathonwhich will take place from February 1 to March 31, 2022 and will be sponsored by the investment arm of Huobi.

On its Twitter account, the blockchain team invites developers to participate creating decentralized applications (dApps) in the Avalanche ecosystem, with Huobi Incubator offering to provide support to the winners including technical advice and marketing assistance.

According to a statement published by Huobi on January 26, the winning projects and developers that emerge from the competition will have a chance to win a total of $5 million from the prize pool.

In these seven days, the value of AVAX oscillated between USD 56 and two peaks of USD 72, which it reached on January 26 and 29. The market cap is $17.054 million and the 24-hour trading volume is $480 million.

AVAX grew more than 16% with a high of $72 on January 26 and 29. Source: Live Coin Watch.

Tezos seeks to enhance the experience of video game fans

Team Vitality, a digital sports team, and the Tezos network this week made public a partnership that seeks to “revolutionize the gaming fan experience.”

The two brands are teaming up to offer users “innovative ways to engage with their star players” through the Tezos blockchain. In this way, the alliance is expected to offer gaming fans access to your favorite teams and reward them for their support.

Team Vitality will collaborate with the Tezos ecosystem to educate fans about the benefits of blockchain as part of the gaming experience and showcase the advancements of these technologies.

Days after the announcement, the price of XTZ had a rise that took the weekly average to 15%. The cryptocurrency registered its maximum value for the week on January 29, reaching a value of USD 3.44. The market cap is $2.951 million and its daily trading volume is $183 million.