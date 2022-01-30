Belinda launches a strong message for her mother-in-law?; with these words he lit the net

Just a few days ago, the renowned entertainment journalist, Juan José Origel, uncovered that the problems came to the relationship of Belinda and Christian Nodal Well, he assured that Cristy Nodal asked the actress and singer to leave her son, arguing the big age difference between the two So after this scandal, the interpreter of “El Sapito” published a message on her social networks that her followers interpreted as a response to her mother-in-law.

It was through his Instagram profile where Belinda shared a story in which you can see an image with a message about love with which he would have made it clear to Cristy Nodal that is not willing to leave the interpreter of “Botella after bottle”.

“I was born with an enormous need for affection and a terrible need to give it”, It was the phrase that Belinda published on her Instagram profile and immediately said image was shared in groups of “Nodeli” followers, as they call the couple on networks, where all kinds of speculation immediately began to emerge, as mentioned before, most They took this phrase as a forceful response to Cristy Nodal.

This is how Belinda responded to her mother-in-law. Photo: IG: belindapop

It is worth mentioning that This is not the first disagreement between Belinda and her future in-laws Well, a few months ago it became known that Christian Nodal’s parents were dissatisfied because the interpreter of “Love at first sight” overused his son’s private jet, so for many it was not so crazy that the problems around the couple have increased.

Cristy Nodal responds to Pepillo Origel

After the rumors sparked by Pepillo Origel’s comment, Cristy Nodal was quick to react and although she was not explicit in pointing out that she was referring to the alleged altercation with Belinda, it was understood that she was talking about this because shared a photograph in which the three involved appear (Belinda, Christian Nodal and Cristy Nodal) and wrote the following message.

“It’s very often that a simple assumption generated by the ‘simple and innocent habit of talking about others’ ends up transformed into a false rumor and, ultimately, a lie. I love you!”, was Cristy Nodal’s message with which she referred to the controversy, but her words did not reassure the Nodeli fans at all.

Cristy Nodal responded to Pepillo Origel’s remarks. Photo: IG: cristi_nodal

KEEP READING:

Gothic: Belinda breaks the net in a daring total black look | PHOTO

Belinda surprises with an expensive necklace of 90 thousand pesos for her spider monkey “Piaf”