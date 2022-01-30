Biden bets on Qatar so that the EU has alternatives to Russian gas

The president of United States, Joe Biden has gone to Qatar and other of his allies in the Middle East, Asia and North Africa to help the European Union (EU) increase its natural gas reserves in the face of the possibility that Russia will cut off the energy supply due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Biden will receive the Qatari emir, Tamim bin Hamad al Zani, at the White House on Monday, with whom he will discuss how to ensure the stability of global energy supplies, the White House reported this week.

The meeting is not accidental and it comes after the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, spoke this week with the Qatari emir to express their desire to strengthen the energy alliance with that country, which they consider a “reliable partner”.

Nowadays, Qatar is the fourth largest supplier of natural gas to the EU with 5.2% of all purchases of this resource, below Algeria (8%), Norway (16%) and very far from Russia (41%), on whom the community block also depends for the supply of crude oil, according to Eurostat data from 2019.

Russian natural gas is essential to heat a large part of European homes in winter, as well as for electricity generation and industrial production.

Fear that Russia will turn off the tap

Several European countries, and especially Germany, they fear that a conflict in Ukraine will paralyze the circulation of natural gas passing through that country and, in addition, they believe that Russia could cut off other supply routes to Europe in the event that Washington and its allies impose sanctions.

A similar scenario occurred in 2006 and 2009 with the so-called “gas wars” in which disagreements between Russia and Ukraine, then the main passage for Russian gas, caused supply cuts in part of Europe.

These constant disagreements with Kiev led Moscow to decide to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with the aim of bypassing Ukraine and directly transporting Russian gas to Germany through the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

Although the construction of the Nord Stream 2 has finished, its future is uncertain because the certification process for it to start operating is currently suspended and, in addition, a Russian aggression in Ukraine could provoke some kind of retaliation against the project, as they have hinted Washington, the EU and even Berlin.

Seduce the big gas producers

Faced with that situation, The Biden administration revealed this week that it is in talks with the world’s major gas producers, including Qatar, to increase their exports to Europe of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is cold-processed so that it can be transported in liquid form in tanks, instead of pipelines.

The US Administration has not identified the countries with which it is negotiating and has only said that they are located in the Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

But nevertheless, the list probably includes Saudi Arabia for its large natural gas reserves, Norway because it already manages a large amount of gas to the EU, and Australia, which has already offered to supply its European allies if Moscow turns off the tap.

Other possible options would be Libya due to its proximity to Europe and Azerbaijan, which last October already showed a willingness to increase the supply of gas to southern and eastern Europe through a gas pipeline called the Southern Gas Corridor, inaugurated in December 2020.

The United States, already the largest supplier of LNG to the European Union, has also made it clear that it is willing to speed up its exports.

Ability to react within days or weeks

For Biden, the key is that all possible alternative sources to Russian gas are ready to supply the community bloc in a matter of “days” or in “a week or two” if Moscow interrupts the flow of energy, they explained this week to the press. American officials.

In this case, speed would be essential because the gas reserves of the EU countries, when the northern hemisphere is in the middle of winter, are especially low at a level of 40%, compared to 53% just a year ago .

Washington hopes that the mere threat of diversifying sources of supply to Europe will serve to intimidate Moscow because much of its economy depends on revenue from the sale of gas and oil.

In the background of all this geopolitical fight are the gas markets, which have experienced a significant rise in prices in recent months, which has affected the cost of energy for European consumers.

Only between 2019 and September 2021, the price of wholesale gas sales increased by 429% in Europe, while the retail price grew by 14%, according to data from the European Commission.