Binance could deliver information of its users to the Spanish government

Key facts: Binance filed an application with the Bank of Spain for cryptocurrency service providers.

The intention to create a subsidiary of Binance in Spain reflects its interest in the Spanish market.

A few hours ago, Binance announced in a press release sent to CriptoNoticias that today, Friday, January 28, it submitted its application to the Bank of Spain registry for cryptocurrency service providers. This supposes the landing of the company in the country with the intention of creating a Spanish subsidiary.

Binance, which is the cryptocurrency trading company with the largest global reach, was already operating in Spain, although it was in regulatory limbo. Since last November, it was on a gray list for not having its authorization to carry out the activity in the country, like other exchanges.

Now with its application in the Bank of Spain, it would leave that limbo if you comply with national regulations on cryptocurrencies. From the company, they declared: “With this movement, the company formalizes its commitment to local regulators.”

That would imply that it begins to operate before the Anti-Fraud Law, defended by the Ministry of Financewhich requires bitcoin exchanges to send the data and money movements of their users, in order to protect them before the law and combat criminal activities.

This comes hand in hand with the actions that Binance has already been doing to be regulated globally. Last December, it expressed its intention to help each country by providing information on its users, which it obtains through KYC processes (know your client or know your customer).

Alberto Ortiz, Binance Country Head for Iberia, stated: “Having good regulations that protect consumers while encouraging innovation is important for the growth of the industry. Binance is a leading global company that places user protection as its number one priority. Having the trust of users is the best and only way to grow.”

This would also allow the Spanish government to access the data of Binance users to make the tax collection that applies to those who have cryptocurrencies more effective. In turn, it could reinforce the 721 model that may be activated later, as reported by CriptoNoticias, to add more regulation policies.

Binance claims to be interested in the Spanish market

Alberto Ortiz said: “In Spain, several million people dedicate part of their time daily to blockchain technology and crypto assets.” An example of this is the growing number of bitcoin ATMs that are being installed in the country, which, by the way, unlike Spanish exchanges, do not have the obligation to report personal data.

The company spokesperson added: “We celebrate that the Bank of Spain has recognized this social reality – the growing use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the country – and has established a channel for users to be protected and for companies like Binance can provide their services with legal certainty and regulatory support.

The company also stated in the statement: “The creation of its own company in Spain also reflects Binance’s interest in the Spanish market.” In addition, he announced that he plans to carry out educational activities and the promotion of local talent in the territory.