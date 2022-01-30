Bitcoin Holds Near $38,000 as RSI Breakout Defies ‘Dull’ Weekend

Bitcoin (BTC) circled the $38,000 level through Jan 30 as a “cheater” weekend still offered the chance for a solid weekly close.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Rigged waters” for Bitcoin

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair reclaiming the $38,000 mark after seeing local highs of $38,740 on Bitstamp the day before.

Despite its strong “after hours” performance, few analysts believed in BTC as a strong bullish play without traditional market guidance.

“There are still choppy waters for Bitcoin”, summarized Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe in his latest Twitter update.

“Watching $37,000 to see if it is sustainable. If not -> I assume we will test the lows to create a daily bullish divergence. If we hold, we could see a break above $38,500. Weekend times -> boring /cheat”.

However, the highs continued with what looks like a slow return to form for the BTC/USD pair on the daily time frames after its lows below $33,000 earlier in the week.

For trader, investor and entrepreneur Bob Loukas, the strength lies in the pair’s multiple closes above the 10-day MA.

Two consecutive closes above the 10-dma for #bitcoin makes you think the lows are in now (for 60-day cycle). Maybe an attempt to get back down to $35k area is possible. — Bob Loukas (@BobLoukas) January 29, 2022

Two consecutive closes above the 10 Shifted Moving Average for #bitcoin makes you think that the lows are now set (for a 60 day cycle). Perhaps an attempt to get back to the $35,000 area is possible.

However, hopes for a weekly close at $39,600 resistance still seemed unlikely to be fulfilled at the time of writing.

“The cryptocurrency market is full of emerging traders. What’s the easiest way to lure them in on a weekend when morale is already low? Force a move” added the skeptical trader and analyst known as Cantering Clark on Twitter.

RSI gives bulls cause for excitement

Meanwhile, turning to on-chain data, popular analyst Matthew Hyland revealed yet more bullish signals coming from the BTC Relative Strength Indicator (RSI).

On multiple chart timeframes, the RSI recently hit its most “oversold” levels since the March 2020 coronavirus crash.

The metric is used to determine how “overbought” or “oversold” BTC is at a particular price, and therefore how likely a particular trend is to continue.

Nowadays, Thanks to the modest rebound from the lows, the RSI appears to be in the process of defying a multi-month downtrend that has held since November.

“The previous two breakouts over the past year led to massive bullish moves,” Hyland added as part of the Twitter comments along with a chart showing the action.