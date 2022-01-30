The dream match that the WWE universe was waiting for, Bobby Lashley vs. The Beast Brock Lesnar fight for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

See full coverage and live results WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022

Both champion and challenger start the fight with a high level of tension. Lesnar applies a German suplex that Bobby Lashley immediately replicates to show his confidence in the champion. Lashley takes the lead by applying two consecutive spears that severely injure Lesnar.

Despite the challenger’s good start, Lesnar reverses the situation when he moves away in time before Bobby Lashley applies a spear against the barricade. The challenger is seriously injured and although he tries to recover, Lesnar gets out of the way again in another spear attempt in the ring. Lashley crashes into the corner and begins a monologue from Lesnar that gives the champion no respite. Although Lashley tries to resist, he fails to replicate Lesnar’s dominance that continues the punishment.

The challenger seems lost, and after connecting several suplexes, Lesnar weakens Lashley enough to connect the F-5, but doing so knocks the referee unconscious. Lesnar seems close to victory but Roman Reigns appears out of nowhere to attack the champion. With Lesnar unconscious, Roman Reigns looks towards Paul Heyman to ask him for the WWE championship. In an incredible and surprising way, Heyman gives the title to the Universal champion to hit Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley takes advantage of the fact that Lesnar is lying on the canvas after the impact with the title to cover him. The account reaches three and Bobby Lashley becomes the new WWE champion.

Paul Heyman leaves with Roman Reigns leaving the Royal Rumble audience stunned, while Lashley collects the title and celebrates with MVP.

Thank you for sharing and enjoying this great passion with us, PLANET WRESTLING . as always all the best information on wrestling and the world of Wrestling in Spanish, interviews, videos, and the best coverage and live monitoring. Also remember that you can directly access the rest of the WWE ROYAL RUMBLE News already all wwe news.

[amazon box=”B09LHL6H86,B09KXYZ673,B09MJ2YXFR” grid=”3″]

Check out the WWE Funkos here! | Check out the WWE Figures here! | Check out the WWE Cutouts here! | Check out the WWE t-shirts here!