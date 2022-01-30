Bryan Acosta positive for Covid-19 in the Honduran National Team and is absent against El Salvador and the United States in the tie

2022-01-30

The Honduran national team continues to be affected by Covid-19 infections and this Sunday, hours before the qualifying duel against El Salvador In San Pedro Sula, the medical services of the Football Federation have found a new case.

It’s about the midfielder Bryan Acosta who has tested positive for Covid-19, so he also misses the trip to the United States to face that team on Wednesday February 2 in Minnesota.

This is the third case that occurs during the concentration for this triple date, the first was Devron Garcia who was isolated for two days until he tested negative on Wednesday, later the goalkeeper appeared Roberto “Pipo” Lopez and now the case of Acosta.