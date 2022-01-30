Canada denies entry to United States player for not being vaccinated

United States national team player Tim Weah will not be able to be with the Stars and Stripes for Sunday’s game in Hamilton, Ontario as the forward was denied entry by Canadian authorities for not being vaccinated.

The United States coach, Gregg Berhalter, announced in a press conference the attacker’s absence despite the fact that France classifies him as vaccinated, but Canada does not.

Aside from Weah, Berhalter announced that Brooks Lennon will also not be in the game against the maple leaf due to an ankle injury.

It should be remembered that Canada and the United States will open the octagonal event this Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario at 2:00 p.m. El Salvador time.