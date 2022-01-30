Canó and his inexhaustible thirst to win, intact in the Caribbean Series

Robinson Canó has won the World Series, the World Classic and the Caribbean Series. At 39 years old, inexhaustible, the star baseball player seeks to add another Caribbean classic in his native Dominican Republic.

“I am a very competitive person,” Cano said in the Gigantes del Cibao uniform. “I like to win”.

His confidence goes beyond words, as he has been decisive in the first two victories of the hosts in the Caribbean Series-2022, with four hits in seven at-bats, a triple, five RBIs and one scored. He has received a couple of walks.

“Where I think I can’t do my job, I don’t go,” says Canó, who plays the tournament with the Giants after having rivaled them, with Estrellas Orientales, in the Dominican league final.

Last year he won the Caribbean Series for the first time as a reinforcement for Águilas Cibaeñas.

Having players like Robinson Canó is a “luxury” for the manager of the Quisqueyans, the Colombian Luis Urueta: “This is a luxury team (…). These guys are professionals, they are big leaguers, they are stars, and you have to let them play and do their job.

Cano enjoys the moment. He feels pride when he sees himself in the diamond with the name of the Dominican Republic on the chest.

“Representing my country, putting on this uniform, is something I don’t know how to describe because of all the feelings that come to you,” said the second baseman.

In 2013, with the Dominican national team, he was champion of the World Classic, an event in which he won the Most Valuable Player award by hitting .469 in the team’s eight games (15 hits in 32 at-bats), with two home runs. , six doubles, six RBIs and the same number of runs scored.

“I am grateful to God for everything I have achieved in my career and looking forward to achieving more,” says Canó.

“You look back and the great work I’ve been doing in the offseason to prepare myself every year has been seen,” underlines the second baseman. “It’s what I’ve always done: work hard.”

The player missed last year’s major league season after testing positive for doping, which cost him a 162-game suspension with suspended salary: $24 million.

Crucial Hits

Canó has responded at the start of the Caribbean Series to the enormous expectations aroused by his 16-season career in the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets between 2005 and 2020.

Winner of the World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and eight times chosen for the All-Star Game, the waiter has hit decisive hits at the Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo.

On Friday, in a 3-2 victory for the Giants over the Mexican Charros de Jalisco, Canó had a valuable hit in the seventh inning to drive in the decisive run, the second strike for him on the opening day.

On Saturday he drove in three runs, two with a triple in the first chapter and one with a single in the seventh, for the Dominican champions to beat their Puerto Rican peers, Criollos de Caguas, 5×3.

The key, he says, is simple when facing pitchers whose repertoire he doesn’t know: “Try to put the ball in play,” he said. “I’m a hitter looking for a point of contact. The important thing here is to get a hit and help the team win.”

“‘El Oso’ (Marcell) Ozuna and (Kelvin) Gutierrez let them hit their home runs!” he jokes, naming two of the power hitters on the Dominican team.