Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022 Games, Live Matches, Tickets and Standings

MLB players Hanser Alberto and Robinson Canó were heroes in the comeback of the Gigantes del Cibao from the Dominican Republic, who opened their participation in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series with a win.
The opening day saw Colombia’s Caimanes de Barranquilla achieve the first win for a team from that country in the Caribbean tournament. The action in Dominican lands will continue this Saturday with three duels.
Creoles of Caguas of Puerto Rico 2-3 Astronauts of the Saints of Panama
Caimanes de Barranquilla from Colombia 6-1 Navegantes del Magallanes from Venezuela
Cibao Giants of the Dominican Republic 3-2 Charros de Jalisco of Mexico
Barranquilla Caimans of Colombia vs. Astronauts of the Saints of Panama, 9:00 am (Elkin Alcalá vs. Manaury Correa).
Charros from Jalisco of Mexico vs. Navigators of the Magellan of Venezuela, 2:00 pm (Manny Barreda vs. Yohander Méndez).
Creoles of Caguas of Puerto Rico vs. Cibao Giants of the Dominican Republic, 7:00 pm (Eric Stout vs. Raúl Valdés).
Caimanes de Barranquilla from Colombia 1 games – 1 G – 0 P
Astronauts of Los Santos de Panama 1 games – 1 G – 0P
Dominican Republic Cibao Giants 1 games – 1 W – 0P
Navigators of the Magellan of Venezuela 1 games – 0 G – 1 P
Criollos de Caguas from Puerto Rico 1 sets – 0 G – 1 P
Charros de Jalisco from Mexico 1 games – 0 G – 1 P
Caribbean Series matches can be seen on ESPN, Sky Sports TV, IVC and ClaroSports.
The organizing committee of the tournament published the prices of the tickets, which can be used for the first round, semifinals and final.
Corporate Boxes: $413.60
Boxes A: $275.73
AA Boxes: $137.87
Preference: $82.77