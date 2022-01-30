Carolina Sandoval suffers a terrible loss and her fans shelter her in her pain

Seeing her happy and smiling is the custom. But a few hours ago the heart of Caroline Sandoval it broke. The Venezuelan and her family have suffered a terrible loss. His first cousin Cheo passed away.

Anyone who follows Carolina, who has ever stopped to listen to her words and watch her videos, knows that the family is the basis of her everything, it is one of her pillars and she has also raised her daughters Bárbara Camilia and Amalia Victoria. That is why it is understandable that the death of his brother has been a severe blow. He enjoyed his company, his dance and his song, that’s why reading that he says: “God, how much pain”, feels like his own.

With a video he paid tribute to him:

With these words he told his audience about Cheo. It starts like this: “Who knows when the last party is?”, asks for which no one has an answer.

Continue: “Who knows which of all those moments you love will be your “last call”? Throughout all these almost seven years that my father moved to heaven, I always thank God for having allowed me to draw courage from where I did not have to listen to my inner voice and fly to Venezuela to unknowingly say goodbye to the physical body of my dad. In fact, I still have in my mind, like yesterday, those wonderful four days that God gave me with my favorite man, in that “last call”. That trip was something from beyond. Handsome. Full of love, pampering, hugs from concerts in cuatro and maracas”.

“All those days that I slept hugging my dad, I treasure them so much that I still feel his hand in mine, his unmistakable smell, his beautiful look, his voice, his morning blessing. They were such perfect days that I can’t believe I couldn’t perceive that it was a splendid farewell. The whole family was there with us, it seemed December 31 without being. We sing so much. We Dance. It is that God never forgets anyone and knows how to do his things. They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and well, I suppose that if my father’s departure didn’t kill me, today that I have another great loss that occurred a few hours ago I would like to say that I am stronger, more perceptive, more observant, but not I know that”.

“But more than anything that wasn’t before… But it’s not entirely true, because the departure of a loved one always hurts a lot. Today my cousin-brother and also confirmation sponsor Cheo (who was recently visited here in Miami) passed into the arms of the Lord and an entire family relives moments that keep us united, but that hurt us a lot. Today Cheo @cheogguzman makes the entire Charallave cry for his absence“.

“God how much pain, when you know when that farewell party is, that kiss, that conversation. Cheo came to Miami to visit my cousin, her daughter @damithaglez and who would say that God was allowing us to witness her last parties, her last smiles. I will never get tired of telling you to love those you love with life and tell them every day you can. I ask for a prayer for my family “La Guzmanera de Charallave”, “concluded Carolina Sandoval.