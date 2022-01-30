César Bono would have given his life for Octavio Ocaña | Famous

Caesar Bono is one of the celebrities most affected by the death of Octavio Ocaña, whom he has known since he was 5 years old when the recordings of the first season of Neighbors began, where gave life to father and son.
The emotional bond grew between them, so recently the comedian said that if he had been given a choice take Octavio’s place the fateful day he lost the first leg, he would have done it “with all the love”.
“If they had given me the choice that I would have put myself in his place, in the sense that he was so young, he did not experience many things that I would have loved for him to experience,” the 71-year-old Mexican comedian told the show “De Primera hand’.
He regretted that the 22-year-old actor did not manage to start a family: “I do I would have given him the years I have leftI have already experienced many things so that he would have had the opportunity to experience them, being a father, being a grandfather, etc.
César Bono would have sacrificed himself for love
The actor confessed that he prefers to suffer any kind of tragedy rather than any of his loved ones.
“For example, in my prayers I always ask God that if there is going to be something bad for the family, that I suffer it and not my children. […] If God had asked me if I wanted something to happen to Octavio or if I sacrificed myself, I would have done it with all my love“, he reiterated.
Octavio Ocaña is still present in Neighbors
César Bono also shared with the Mexican show that the deceased actor is still present in the recordings.
“Of course it is present because there is a photograph of the last seasons […] You enter the forum or you are recording and you turn to that part of the forum and see a photo of more than 2 square meters of him,” he said.
What will happen to Benito Rivers in Neighbors?
Juan José Origel revealed on the program ‘With permission’ on January 11 that Octavio Ocaña will not be replaced and Benito will not disappear from history either. According to the journalist, the new season will show that the son of the Rivers is on a trip. The character’s girlfriend will also continue to participate and will keep the character alive by talking to him on the phone.