Charles Ray’s slow-burn art returns to New York 25 years later

New York, Jan 29 (EFE).- After a quarter of a century of absence from New York, Charles Ray, one of the most recognized American artists thanks to his large-scale sculptures, who spends years -sometimes up to a decade- designing, producing and perfecting, he returns to the Big Apple with a solo exhibition.

Next Monday, January 31, the Metropolitan Museum of New York (Met) opens to the public an exhibition of 19 pieces with which the institution, despite its limited copies, offers samples of the different periods of his fifty years as an artist, including They are two recent sculptures that see the light for the first time.

“There are only 19 objects, but they cover his entire career, from his first years as a student, with photography and performances, to his last pieces, created in 2021,” Brind Kumar, one of the curators of the exhibition, baptized “Charles Ray: Figure Ground” and that can be seen until June 5.

One of the sculptures that debuts, “Archangel”, is the central piece, with its more than 4 meters high and made of Japanese cypress or hinoki wood, which has taken 7 years to complete.

Ray, 69, first designed a fiberglass model in his Los Angeles studio, where he has lived since 1981, then was sent to Japan, where master carver Yuboku Mukoyoshi began producing the wood sculpture along with his team.

The sculpture, made from a single piece of wood and depicting a disheveled man dressed only in rolled-up jeans and flip-flops and appearing to be surfing, is a reflection of the perfection and attention to detail that the artist is often obsessed with.

The veins in his feet, the perfectly marked nails, the seams in the fabric of his shoes or the innumerable folds in his trousers are reminiscent of the level of detail that can be seen in other masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s “David”.

A work that has not been easy to transfer to the Met: “The sculpture was transferred at the end of the year to his studio in Los Angeles, and then in a special air-conditioned truck to New York, because we had to make sure that the humidity levels were appropriate and constant”, details Kumar.

Then he had to enter the museum through a special loading dock for larger pieces, so he had to cross the neighboring Central Park.

“It was quite a logistical and engineering feat,” the commissioner laughs.

The exhibition also features “Sarah Williams” (2021), another of her newer pieces that has not been seen in public before, and which represents one of her greatest inspirations throughout her career, Mark Twain’s 1885 novel. “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”.

Also inspired by this book, “Huck and Jim” (2014), made of stainless steel, which at the time created controversy for depicting an African-American nude alongside a white teenager who is bending down to pick something up from the ground, and which was rejected by the Whitney Museum, which at first he was going to locate in front of his new New York headquarters but later he thought it would offend passers-by.

Another controversial piece, “Boy with frog” (2009), is a stainless steel sculpture painted white that represents a naked boy looking at a frog and was removed from the streets of Venice in a controversial decision by the city council after a petition on the social network Facebook.

The popularity of the artist, combined with the effect of the pandemic, which has delayed a long list of events, has meant that the Met is not the only institution to dedicate an exclusive exhibition to Ray this season, and in fact some of they will coincide in time.

An exhibition will open at the end of 2021 at the Glenstone, outside Washington, while the Pompidou Center and the Paris Stock Exchange also have exhibits scheduled for this year.

