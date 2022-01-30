Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA, Dies at 30 in NYC – NBC New York

Authorities are investigating the death of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, who was found dead lying in the street on Sunday morning.

The New York City Police said they responded to the scene located at 350 west with 42nd street in Manhattan at around 7:30 am, where the 30-year-old lived who represented the United States in 2019. Upon arrival, they found her unconscious on the street.

The paramedics declared her dead at the scene, the uniformed woman added.

Although the authorities are still investigating the facts, they reported that Kryst could “have died by suicide” by possibly jumping from the building.

Cheslie Kryst was at the time a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra.” The North Carolina attorney also won the contest for Miss USA in May 2019 and competed in the contest of miss Universe this year.

The young woman’s relatives have already been notified and confirmed her death in a statement.

“It is with devastation and great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement said. “Its great light of hers that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shone. Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as a lawyer fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as host of EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her impact will live on.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, there are resources to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day with resources in Spanish at 1-800-273-8255 and offers services including live chat on its website. Click here for more information: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-yourself/en-espanol/