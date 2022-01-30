Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, dies

The Miss USA that was crowned in 2019, Cheslie Kryst, died this Sunday after she fell from an apartment building in New York, various media reported.

According to the news portal TMZ, the New York Police responded to a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System at about 7:13 a.m. When the paramedics arrived at the scene, they declared the 30-year-old former beauty queen dead. .

The authorities are still investigating how the incident occurred, but it was previously reported that he may have jumped from the building.

Hours earlier, Kryst, who was a lawyer, wrote in a message on her Instagram account: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

“It is with devastation and great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” his family said in statements published by the New York Post.

“Its great light was what inspired others around the world with its beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shone,” they added.

Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA 2019, and went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in which the South African was the winner. Zozibini Tunsi and the Puerto Rican madison anderson was the first finalist. Kryst managed to rank in the Top 10.

In the same way that happened with Tunsi, the young American had an extended reign as Miss USA, due to the fact that the qualifying beauty pageants were not held during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After handing over her Miss USA crown, Kryst went on to work on the television show Extra as a correspondent in New York City. She should be noted that for her work on the aforementioned program she was nominated for the 2020 and 2021 Emmy Awards.

Kryst was also hired by the Miss Universe organization to work in the past two pageants, held in May and December 2021, as a backstage entertainer.

—–

The PAS Line 1 (800) 981-0023 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Puerto Rico. Offers relief session, crisis counseling and emotional support, preliminary screening at the psychosocial level, coordination of psychiatric and psychological evaluation, telelinks and referrals. It responds to individuals with suicidal behavior followed by other mental health problems such as depression, domestic violence, and anxiety disorders, among others.