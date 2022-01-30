Christian Cueva and Aldo Corzo, from Peru, will not be against Ecuador | Soccer | sports

Southern soccer players will serve suspension after new warnings against Colombia. Advíncula and Trauco will return.

Christian Cueva and Aldo Corzo will not play against Ecuador on Tuesday. Both Peruvian soccer players, recurring in the team led by Ricardo Gareca in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cupsaw a new yellow card on Friday in the victory against Colombia (0-1) and must serve a suspension.

Cueva, a Saudi Al-Fateh player, was booked at minute 56 at the Metropolitano stadium (Barranquilla). Months earlier, the attacking midfielder was yellow against Bolivia, on November 11, 2021.

According to the newspaper Trade from Peru, “Christian is, along with Pedro Gallese, the only footballer of the Peruvian national team who played all 15 qualifying games (heading for Qatar 2022). He has five goals in the tournament and they all helped Bicolor win. In addition, he assisted against Colombia for another victory. That is to say, it contributed directly to 18 of the 20 points that the Blanquirroja has in the table to be in fourth place. Yes, in the World Cup zone”.

Corzo, for his part, was painted at minute 87 against Colombia, a situation that affected him immediately on the pitch. The right back of the Peruvian Universitario had already been warned on June 3, 2021, also against the coffee growers, in Lima.

Unlike Cueva, who is a fixed starter in the selection of the Tiger Gareca, Corzo is a substitute for Luis Advíncula. The Boca Juniors winger completed a suspension in the game with the coffee growers and will be back against the Tricolor.

Warned

Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Wilder Cartagena, Christofer Gonzales, Raziel García and Gabriel Costa had to take care against Colombia to be able to face Ecuador next Tuesday.

Those nine footballers have a yellow card on them and will continue to be warned ahead of the game on the penultimate date of the South American pre-world championship, against Uruguay.

In addition to Advíncula, the Bicolor will also recover defender Miguel Trauco, from the ranks of the French Saint-Étienne.

On the Ecuadorian side, Alexander Domínguez and Enner Valencia will not be on the field of the National Stadium of Peru. The experienced striker was shown a red card on Thursday against Brazil, while the captain and striker received his second booking. (D)