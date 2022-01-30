Christian Nodal’s mother tells the truth about his relationship with Belinda

Rumors have been running for some time on social networks about the bad relationship between Belinda and Silvia Cristina Nodal, the mother of her beloved boyfriend, Christian Nodal. These assumptions took on greater force when this past Thursday, January 27, a journalist from the program “Excuse me” made some strong revelations.

In accordance with Pickle Original, host of this Mexican program, Nodal’s mother asked her daughter-in-law, Belinda, to please stay away from her son, since he is supposedly too young for her and still has a long career ahead of her.

“The mother of this little Nodal boy told Belinda ‘Look, daughter, you shouldn’t hang out with my son. In the first place, he is very young, he has a long way to go in his career. He has already stood out, but he still has a long way to go to a career like the greats, he has a long way to go‘” Origin said.

Likewise, the journalist assured that the mother-in-law of the interpreter of “Luz Sin Gravidad” is concerned that her beloved son continues to spend money on her, as it could leave him bankrupt.

“Because she makes the boy spend a fortune, and the mother says: ‘well, she’s going to leave us penniless’, that’s what the lady says. That’s what they told me. I don’t know, nor do I know the little boy either”, he stated.

What did Nodal’s mother say?

It seems that these statements by Pepillo have reached the ears of Doña Silvia Cristina Nodal and in the face of this she did not want to remain silent. He took his cell phone and through an Instagram story broke the silence.

“It is very strong that a simple assumption generated by the simple and innocent habit of talking about others ends up transformed into a false rumor and, ultimately, into a lie. I love them!”, He wrote next to a photograph where he is seen with his son and daughter-in-law.

With this, Doña Silvia makes it clear that the rumors about the bad relationship with her son’s fiancee are totally false and that, on the contrary, she feels very happy because of the love between them.

Let us remember that when Nodal and Belinda made the news of their engagement public, Doña Silvia wrote a few words on Instagram, expressing how happy she is with the growth of her family.

“My family grows! Live this special moment of your commitment to the fullest. Receive a big hug from all of us who love you so much may God continue to bless this relationship as it has been until now”, he expressed at the time.