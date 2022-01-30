Colombian national team moves away from Qatar 2022 and the fans attack DT Reinaldo Rueda | Soccer | sports

The 1-0 defeat, at home against Peru, aggravated the crisis in a coffee team that has not won since September 2021, when they scored their last goal.

Six games without a win, more than 550 minutes without scoring and a defeat pushed Colombia away in the fight for Qatar-2022: balance of the besieged DT Reinaldo Rueda complicating their World Cup aspirations.

The disaster of the 1-0 against suffered at home against Peru on Friday intensified the crisis in a selection that does not raise its head.

Every minute without marking is one more kilogram of weight that falls on Reinaldo Rueda, a criticized coach who came to the national team with the task of classifying it to their third consecutive World Cup.

In the absence of three games to play and with the powerful Argentina in sight, the setback in Barranquilla distanced the coffee growers from the direct classification zone to Qatar.

Colombia is sixth with 17 points, partially out of the World Cup, three units from Peru and two from Uruguay.

“It is very difficult, it is very hard, really, for the fans, for the whole country”, lamented Rueda. at a press conference after a duel in which he left escorted by his assistants to avoid attacks from the stands, with people inflamed by the lack of results.

With beer cans they fired Reinaldo Rueda from the Metropolitano. It is not the way, but it is understandable for people who only go to the stadium to get drunk and not to cheer. All wrong. pic.twitter.com/8ceXivSnT8 – Bolavip Colombia (@BolavipCo) January 29, 2022

For the first time since October 2020, Colombia featured in the starting lineup with Radamel Falcao Garcia and James Rodriguez, but the reunion of the best Colombian soccer players of the last decade It did not alleviate the lack of goal that already adds up to six games.

In addition, the names of the stars Luis Díaz and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado increasingly go unnoticed in a 4-2-3-1 scheme that does not pay off.

“The system proposed by Professor Rueda is worrying”, estimated former international Adolfo Train Valencia in Radius Snail.

“We know that the midfield, creating ruffles with forwards are not working, so the teacher has to work a little more on that part, ”added the former Bayern Munich player.

The discussion about continuity or not of the 64-year-old trainer at the head of the selection he occupied the debate programs after the match.

Former striker Mauricio Molina considers that in the string of games without winning Few efforts have been made to change course.

“No corrective measures had been taken, no changes had been made, no one had had the audacity to explore different situations,” he declared on the channel ESPN.

Barranquilla got cold

According to the statistician MisterChip, Rueda’s men are about to equal the worst goal drought in the region.

“There is only ONE worst streak in South America: 7 games in a row unmarked from Venezuela between 1997 and 2000″, he detailed on Twitter.

#OJOALDATA – Colombia has had SIX consecutive games WITHOUT SCORING in Qualifiers (0-0 Uruguay, 0-0 Brazil, 0-0 Ecuador, 1-0 Brazil, 0-0 Paraguay and 0-1 Peru). There is only ONE worst streak in South America: 7 games in a row without scoring for Venezuela between 1997 and 2000. pic.twitter.com/HsWAdVHnrO — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) January 28, 2022

Four of those six games were played in the Metropolitan Stadium, an old fort on the Caribbean that less and less suffocates the rivals.

Rueda left the field of play booed from the standswho threw plastic bottles at him. His auxiliaries covered him so that he would not be hit.

Colombia played at home with “pure stress. That was pure tension that the team was managing, ”retired goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba analyzed on the same television network.

To lose against an Argentina without Lionel Messi on Tuesday, Colombia would have one foot out of the World Cup. (D)