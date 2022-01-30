Comparison, differences and which one to use

gsm operates in the 900 MHz and 1.8 GHz bands in Europe and in the 1.9 GHz and 850 MHz bands in the United States . It is a system that supports voice calls and data transfer speeds of up to 9.6 Kbps along with SMS transmission. It works as a circuit switching mode so we can make calls while sending data over the Internet. You can be in a call while any content is playing on the Internet, which is an advantage.

The GSM standard was launched in the 1980s. GSM stands for Global System for Mobiles and became the standard used for the last decades. It is the most widespread standard and covers 90% of current terminals according to the GSM Associations. It is in more than 210 different countries and has more than 5,000 million users Behind it is the GSMA, a global association or organization that defines itself as “an organization that unifies the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and offer fundamental innovation for environments positive business and social change.

But its main advantage is in the use of SIM cards with which we are familiar today. With the intention of creating a better network, SIM cards were introduced in the nineties: the SIM card allows any person or user to change their phone number and personal information from one mobile to another unlocked without having to change the phone itself. What we do today and that we find so comfortable (carrying our data from one mobile to another) is not allowed with CDMA technology.

What is CDMA

CDMA stands for Code Division Multiple Access. Or, what is the same, in Spanish: Code Division Multiple Access. It is a technology that refers to protocols used in 2G networks and in 3G networks. It has been around for decades and uses analog to digital speech combined with spread spectrum technology. That is, the audio input is digitized for post

It is a digital radio system that gives the user full access to the spectrum and the network. This will mean that there are more users connected to the network at the same time and each device is specifically designed to work with a network provider. What is the main difference between CDMA and GSM? The use of physical SIM card. In this case, we do not need to have a physical SIM card that is the one that makes our phone work with a specific company, but rather the phone was tied to the carrier itself. Did you want to change company? You had to change phones. Currently we are used to tariffs without permanence and portability on a frequent basis, but with CDMA each device is linked to an operator and you must unlock it if you want to change.

It is a technology that is hardly used today and that we currently find in specific points such as in Japan, India, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Chile, the United States and other countries. And in Spain? In Europe, GSM has been used for years. CDMA was present in some operators, but nowadays it is usual that they have taken the step so it is less frequent that we see this technology in our day to day in current mobile phones although that does not mean that the purchased models are compatible with them , even if the contracted operator is not using it.

What are the differences, which is better?

Not necessarily one is better than another. They are different. Yes, there are obvious differences such as the possibility of making calls and using data at the same time or not being able to do so. Or differences related to the difficulty of not having a SIM card with which to switch from a phone to ourselves, taking our data with us and without depending on the operator.

But there is no point in choosing one or the other since both they have advantages and disadvantages, as we have explained in the previous sections. GSM is more widespread throughout the world, CDMA less so. But both are destined to disappear in the next few years. Both will disappear in the coming years because it is currently common for technologies such as 4G or 5G are the usual and that the others are in disuse in many countries. It will be a matter of time before both disappear or cease to be important for most users due to their replacement by other more recent technologies.

It will depend on the operator and the country where you are. In the United States we can see that there are operators that use GSM versus others that use CDMA. Among the best known, the operator T-Mobile uses GSM but Sprint uses CDMA, for example.

Which one is compatible with my mobile?

We can check which one uses our mobile phone. It may be compatible with one, the other, or both. It will depend on where you buy it or what phone it is. We can do it on Android from the settings on the mobile phone, following a few simple steps:

Opens Settings on your Android phone

Go to the “Phone information” section

Go to “Status”

Here we will see a series of sections:

IMEI

IMEI SV

IP adress

Wi-Fi MAC address

bluetooth address

Serial number

battery status

battery level

Activity time

Etc

How do we know if our mobile uses one or the other if none of this appears in the information details of the phone? The key is to see if your phone shows “IMEI” or not. The first section of our screenshot gives us the IMEI of the phone. That will mean that the one we are consulting is compatible with GSM. If it does not appear, it will be normal for other acronyms to appear, such as MEID or ESN. In that case it will mean that you use CDMA. If both appear, it is because our telephone supports both technologies although it will not be the usual in Spain and in mobile phones used today but you can get rid of doubts.

In iOS we can also do it. We look for IMEI, MEID or ESN to tell us what we have, what network our smartphone is currently compatible with or if it works with GSM or CDMA depending on the model we have purchased… We simply have to go to “Settings” on our Apple mobile phone and choose the “General” section. Once here we go to “Information”. As we see in the example of this iPhone yes it is compatible with both since we will see MEID in addition to IMEI.