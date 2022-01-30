Confirmed the activation of a bitcoin ATM in Paraguay

Key facts: With just USD 20 you can buy bitcoin at these ATMs, which work with any wallet.

The device was manufactured by General Bytes, one of the largest ATM manufacturers.

It was announced and it was fulfilled. On Thursday, January 27, 2022, a bitcoin (BTC) ATM was officially installed in Paraguay, which now becomes the first, by the hand of the startup Counter Commerce.

This was confirmed by the CEO of that company, Travis M., to CriptoNoticias. As he specified in a short message, the device is already installed and operating in the Xtra24/7 supermarket, just as he had announced to us days ago.

In this way, the first active BTC ATM in that South American country comes into operation after it stopped operating the original, which was installed in 2014 in a restaurant that no longer exists.

On January 17, Travis M. first informed CriptoNoticias that there were concrete plans to install the ATM in Paraguay, although, at the time, they were waiting for negotiations with the owner of that supermarket.

The ATM is already operational inside the Xtra24/7 store, in Asunción, Paraguay. / Source: Travis M.

Now, when there is already white smoke in the conversations, Travis M. published photos and videos of the bitcoin ATM operating in Xtra24/7, a retail mini wholesaler that works 24 hours a day and is located in Asunción, Paraguay.

As seen at the time, it is a small device, yellow in color characteristic of Bitcoin, through which you can buy BTC starting at USD 20 and that works with any digital wallet. The device was manufactured by the company General Bytes, one of the largest ATM manufacturers, based in the Czech Republic.

Coin ATM Radar confirms ATM in Paraguay

The Coin ATM Radar page, which tracks the positioning of the various bitcoin ATMs around the world, confirmed that an ATM, Xtra24/7, is operating in Paraguay.

The arrival of this artifact contributes to the expansion of the new economy in Latin America, more precisely in his country, that has had a more or less close relationship with bitcoin.

With USD 20 you can use the ATM to buy bitcoin. / Source: Travis M.

To mention an example, in December of last year, the Paraguayan Senate approved a bill to regulate all activity related to BTC, such as mining and trading of digital assets.

In fact, digital mining has found a niche in Paraguayan territory, where low energy prices they make producing cryptocurrencies a profitable activity.

Another one in Costa Rica

At the time the ATM’s arrival in Paraguay was announced, Travis M. communicated the installation from another artifact in San José, Costa Rica. The device, provided by Counter Commerce, is already in operation.

Counter Commerce has already installed several ATMs in Latin American countries. / Source: Travis M.

As the businessman himself commented, the machine is now located in the Xpits store, inside the Multiplaza Escazú shopping center. Like his peer in Paraguay, it takes just $20 to buy bitcoin and it works with any wallet.

Travis M.’s experience makes it clear that there are more and more entrepreneurs who, through Bitcoin, have seen a way to earn money and contribute, in parallel, to the growth of the digital economy, which step by step covers more ground.