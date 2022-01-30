connected bathroom scales compatible with iPhone and Apple Health

Essential for some, hated by others. The bathroom scale is a useful product for help us control changes in our body weight. Although it is not convenient to become obsessed with the data it produces, because you have to take into account multiple variables that can influence profits and losses, it does not hurt to keep an indicative record.





Like many other devices that we use on a daily basis, bathroom scales have also succumbed to new technologies and there are models capable of measuring multiple values, in addition to to be able to synchronize them with our smartphone and health platforms or specific applications.

The market for bathroom scales is vast. If you don’t know where to start, in this selection we review the types available and recommended models to use with our iPhone and Apple Health service.

Types of bathroom scales





Before starting with the list of recommended models, it is convenient to know the types of bathroom scales available or, at least, the most popular and that people usually have in their homes.

Mechanical (or analog) scale : the “lifetime” bathroom scale. It can work both with an elastic spring and with a counterweight and it is a needle that indicates the weight. It is the cheapest of all, but not the best option if you are looking for an accurate result. Their strong point, apart from the price, is that they are very resistant.

Digital (or electronic) scale : It is the most common type today and there are quite cheap models. It is characterized by having a screen that shows the weight digitally. It stands out for its precision, since the margin of error is approximately 100 grams. It uses electronic sensors to determine body weight. If you have to give him a but, that is his autonomy. Being battery powered, their battery life is limited, but they usually last for several months before needing to be replaced.

Bioimpedance scale: If you want very good precision and more data than just weight, this is your type of scale. In fact, it is currently the most popular for being able to calculate global weight, body mass index (BMI) and muscle mass, as well as the percentage of water. It is very useful for athletes who need to know this information to give everything in their training. It works by emitting a low-intensity electrical current that runs through the lower limbs to determine their resistance. This resistance depends on the water in the body, which has a constant proportion in the muscle mass (73% of the muscles are water).

Digital and bioimpedance scales can be connected, that is, synchronize with a smartphone app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and share data with it and certain health services. Some of the most popular services are Apple Health, Google Fit or Samsung Health.

These scales can also have other very useful functions. Two of the most interesting are user recognition and memory:

user acknowledgment : There are scales capable of registering several users with their own weight, height and age so that when they get on them, they automatically detect who it is.

Memory: With this feature, the weight of several sessions is recorded as well as (may be) other data related to height, gender or age.

Connected scales compatible with iPhone and Apple Health

Bathroom scale RENPHO





We start with one of Amazon’s best-selling scales, this Renpho model (28.04 euros). He is able to provide results of 13 essential measures (weight, BMI, body fat percentage…) and synchronize them through your app for mobile devices with the popular Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit and Fibit services. It has four very sensitive sensors to provide good measurements, and recharges via its built-in micro USB instead of using batteries.

RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale – Smart Bathroom Scale Digital BMI Scale, Rechargeable Body Composition Analyzer with USB and App

eufy Smart Scale P1





The well-known brand of accessories (especially surveillance cameras, although it also has robot vacuum cleaners) also has its own bathroom scales. The eufy Smart Scale P1 (44.99 euros) can provide data on 14 measurements (weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass and more). It is also compatible with third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit or Fitbit. Through its app for mobile devices it is possible create health trends for up to 16 users per account. With a large LED screen, the sensitivity of its G-shaped sensors has been improved.

eufy Smart Scale P1 Bluetooth Scale, Large LED Display, 180KG Capacity, 14 Measurements, Weight/Body Fat/BMI/Body Composition Analysis, Auto On/Off/Zero, lb/kg

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2





What does Xiaomi not have in its catalog? The Asian firm offers all kinds of products, including bathroom scales. The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 (30.15 euros) is capable of providing data through a series of complex algorithms of 13 types of indicators (body composition, muscle volume, etc.). It can be synced with multiple sources from your Mi Fit app, see Apple Health, and this scale can also be used to weigh vegetables or fruits.

Xiaomi Body Composition Scale 2 Smart Digital Electronic Bathroom Floor Fat Scale Bluetooth APP LED Display Max Load 150kg

Withings Bodysuit





Withings is a brand specializing in health devices. In its catalog we can find hybrid “smart” watches that track physical activity, sleep and heart health, blood pressure monitors, thermometers, sleep monitors and scales. The Withings Body (59.99 euros) is the cheapest model of the firm. With registration for up to eight users, is suitable for all stages of life (from pregnancy, through babies and reaching adults). According to the company, it is accurate to 0.1kg. It can measure BMI and other data, as well as sync with more than 100 health apps (Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit among them).

Withings Body Wi-Fi Smart Scale with BMI Tracking, Digital Bathroom Scale with Mobile App Sync via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

Withings Body Cardio





The most complete scale in the catalog and, therefore, also the most expensive. The Withings Body Cardio (149.90 euros) is the jewel in the company’s crown. Is about the first “smart” scale with heart rate measurement. The user can know his heart rate and get an overview of his cardiovascular health by calculating the vascular age. It offers complete monitoring of body composition (BMI, water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, fat, etc.). It is possible to register up to eight users and has an accuracy, depending on the brand, of up to 0.1 kg.

Withings Body Cardio: Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Body Composition Analysis, Heart Health Monitoring, Vascular Age, BMI, Fat, Muscle & Bone Mass, Water % – Black

