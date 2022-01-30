Controversial change of dress of Minnie Mouse

As part of the 30th anniversary of its opening in Marne-la-Vallée, Disneyland Paris will make several moves, one of which has taken many by surprise and that is that, for the first time in history, the character of Minnie Mouse will wear an outfit with pants on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is commemorated on March 8.

The set of blue jacket and pants with black dots is a creation of the designer British Stella McCartney. The change in “outfit” has unleashed all kinds of reactions on social networks, from supporters to detractors.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. This is a character that has always had a special place in my heart… Minnie embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and she inspires people of all ages all over the world.McCartney said in an interview with the official Disney fan club D23.

Tres chic! https://t.co/sDsqu4NEKQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2022

There are many who have shown pleasure in the outfit that Minnie will wear. One of them is Hillary Clinton who commented that she finds the new style very chic. While the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Kany García, also gave her opinion on the change.

“How pretty Minnie looks in pants, she had to be tired of so many years with the same skirt,” Garcia wrote on Twitter.

How pretty Minnie looks in pants, she had to be tired of so many years with the same skirt pic.twitter.com/2iMavbgWYA — Kany Garcia (@kanygarcia) January 27, 2022

And it is that, during his 93 years, the character has always worn the classic red dress with white polka dots and will wear trousers for the first time to celebrate the three decades of the amusement park located on French soil.

This change, which will only take place during the next month of March, has not gone down well with some like the presenter of the Fox network, Candance Owens.

“They are doing all this that offended no one and they have to destroy it because they are bored. They’re trying to destroy our social fabric by creating problems for you to say, ‘Look at Minnie Mouse. Don’t see the inflation. Look at Minnie Mouse,” Owens said.