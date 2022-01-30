coverage and prices on iPhone, iPad and Mac

iPhone (including charger and other items included in the box)

(including charger and other items included in the box) iPod (including charger and other items included in the box)

(including charger and other items included in the box) iPad (including charger and other items included in the box, as well as Apple Pencil or official keyboards if purchased together)

(including charger and other items included in the box, as well as Apple Pencil or official keyboards if purchased together) Mac (including charger, peripherals and other items included in the box)

(including charger, peripherals and other items included in the box) Apple Watch (including charger and other items included in the box)

(including charger and other items included in the box) AppleTV (including charger and other items included in the box)

(including charger and other items included in the box) HomePod

AirPods and Beats (including charger and other items included in the box)

Regarding accessories such as the Apple Pencil and other iPad accessories, these are not included with the purchase of the device. Now, if they are purchased simultaneously, the AppleCare+ service can be applied to them, so that they are equally covered in cases of possible incidents.

Difference with the legal guarantee

In Spain, as of January 1, 2022, a guarantee regulation came into force in which it is established that devices such as those mentioned above must have a minimum coverage of 3 years. That is, regardless of whether you contract AppleCare + or not, you have the right to carry out any repair covered by it during that period.

Now the AppleCare+ coverage time is 2 years, in which you will only be covered 2 incidents per year. In other words, it is divided into tranches of 12 and 12 months, both having the possibility of going to technical support on 2 occasions for repairs covered by AppleCare+, having to pay in full for a hypothetical third. Of course, regardless of the number of incidents you have reported, if it is something that should already be covered by the guarantee, you should not worry.

On the other hand, AppleCare+ can always be contracted at the time of purchase or in the 60 days after purchase. And this will be the same regardless of whether you bought the product from Apple or elsewhere, as long as it is brand new and not refurbished or second-hand.

What repairs are covered by AppleCare+

Although it is true that it depends on the device itself, there are a series of common repairs for all that are usually fully or partially covered. And it is that AppleCare + implies in some cases the payment of franchises, that despite the fact that in the end they allow you to pay less for a repair, these are not 100% free. All of these are usually related to Physical damages on the device, highlighting these:

Battery changes (free)

Screen replacement (requires payment)

Accidental damage with exchange of parts or complete replacement (requires payment)

Motherboard issues with part exchange or full replacement (requires payment)

Replacement earphones included in the box (free of charge)

Replacement of the original charger or the cable included in the box (free of charge)

Replacement keyboard, mouse or trackpad included in the box (free)

Replacing some AirPods or their case

Does AppleCare+ cover theft damage?

This is one of the aspects not covered by AppleCare+. The company is not responsible for this type of claim, nor for losses, in these cases having to pay the replacement price. Although it is true that in the case of AirPods it is literally said that they can correct losses, in the end it is the same as a replacement, since they will be giving you another replacement part.

They also do not cover water damage or similar, which are also outside their legal guarantee. In the end, what AppleCare+ provides is a cheaper solution to those types of problems that are normally covered by a complete replacement of the device, so in the end we are spinning the same as with thefts.

how to hire

When you buy a product in an Apple Store, whether physical or online, you will find the possibility of contract it during the purchase process, being added as an extra that is added to the final price. Of course, if you did not acquire it at that time, you can do it in the 60 days laterby communicating with Apple through any official channel. In some cases, such as those of Mac, iPhone and iPad, they allow you to access a website to contract it from the settings themselves.

As we have already mentioned in a previous section, you can buy the product in other store than Apple and not for that reason lose this right to contract AppleCare+. From the moment you make the purchase, you will be able to communicate with the company in the same way to register the insurance, which, in this case, will be paid to Apple itself and not to the store where you bought the product.

Prices

We must differentiate two types of prices in AppleCare +. On the one hand, the cost of the service and that is paid at the time of registration, which will not have any additional charge if you do not carry out any repairs. Now, if you must use the service and the repair itself requires paying part of it, you must add it.

iPhone

As of today, AppleCare+ can be contracted for these iPhone models, excluding those that are older and regardless of whether new ones can still be found in a store:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: €229

€229 iPhone 13 Pro: €229

€229 iPhone 13: €169

€169 iPhone 13mini: €169

€169 iPhone 12 Pro Max: €229

€229 iPhone 12 Pro: €229

€229 iPhone 12: €169

€169 iPhone 12mini: €169

€169 iPhone 11 Pro Max: €169

€169 iPhone 11 Pro: €169

€169 iPhone 11: €169

€169 iPhone SE (2nd gen): €99

€99 iPhone XS Max: €99

€99 iPhone XS: €99

€99 iPhone XR: €99

As far as repair costs is concerned, we find these:

Battery change: free

free Screen damage: 29 euros

29 euros Rear glass damage: 29 euros

29 euros Other damages: €99

iPad

Here we also find that there are many iPad models that support contracting this service, counting not only on all those that are on sale now, but also on somewhat older generations:

iPadPro: 11 inches (1st, 2nd and 3rd gen.): €139 12.9 inches (3rd and 4th gen.): €139 12.9 inches (5th gen.): €159

iPad Air (3rd and 4th gen): 79 euros

79 euros iPad (7th, 8th and 9th gen.): 79 euros

79 euros iPad mini (5th and 6th gen. 79 euros

As far as repairs are concerned, it must be said that there is not as much distinction as in the iPhone, encompassing all kinds of device repairs in one and then, separately, another one for accessories:

iPad damage of any kind: 49 euros

49 euros Damage to the Apple Pencil or official keyboard: 29 euros

Mac

Apple computers also have the possibility of contracting these services, but with a variation in price depending on the device for which it is to be contracted. Currently they only offer this service for the models that they sell in their stores:

MacBook Air (M1): €199

€199 MacBook Pro (M1): €279

€279 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/M1 Max 14″): €299

€299 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/M1 Max 16″): €399

€399 iMac (M1 24″): 219 euros

219 euros iMac (Intel 27″): 219 euros

219 euros Mac mini (M1): €119

€119 Mac mini (Intel): €119

€119 Mac Pro (2019): €349

You should know that the Pro Display XDR, the official Apple screen and which is usually sold with the Mac Pro or separately, also has the AppleCare+ service for 499 euros, an exact figure that does not vary regardless of whether it is purchased separately or together with a Mac.

If we refer to the payment of the excess when we go with an incident covered by AppleCare +, we must say that there is no free repair, the division of costs for the user being as follows:

External casing damage: €99

€99 Screen damage: €99

€99 Other damages: €259

Apple Watch

The case of watches is very similar to that of iPads and, in addition to the watch itself, AppleCare + also covers the straps originals that are included at the time of purchase. The contract price you have is this:

Apple Watch Series 7: 89 euros

89 euros Apple Watch Series 7 Hermes: €199

€199 Apple Watch Series 6 Hermes: €199

€199 Apple WatchSeries 6: 89 euros

89 euros Apple Watch SE: 65 euros

65 euros Apple Watch Series 5 Hermes: €199

€199 Apple WatchSeries 5: 65 euros

65 euros Apple Watch Series 4: 65 euros

65 euros Apple WatchSeries 3: 65 euros

Regarding additional costs for repairs, the brand establishes that any damage it will cost an additional 65 euros, having the same limitations as other devices in relation to 2 incidents per year.

Others

In the rest of the Apple catalog we find other devices that also allow the contracting of AppleCare+, with all of them having a fixed price defined for each incident and with the same limit of 2 repairs per year.

Apple TV HD (including remote): Contract price: 29 euros Price of repairs: 15 euros

Apple TV 4K (2021) (including remote): Contract price: 29 euros Price of repairs: 15 euros

iPod touch (7th gen): Contract price: 59 euros Price of repairs: 29 euros

HomePodmini: Contract price: 15 euros Price of repairs: 29 euros

AirPods and Beats headphones (without AirPods Max): Contract price: 39 euros Price of repairs: 29 euros

AirPods Max: Contract price: 59 euros Price of repairs: 29 euros



Is AppleCare+ worth it?

This is a completely personal decision that each one must make based on various factors such as economics. It also depends a lot on how long you are going to have the device, the use you are going to make and if you traditionally tend to have accidents with the devices or are very careful (although sometimes chance is capricious). For this reason, we believe that the best way to help you make a decision and as a conclusion to this article is to show you a kind of summary of what AppleCare+ is, analyzing its strengths and weaknesses: