Cuba denies entry to Yuli Gurriel, despite having served punishment

Yulieski Gurriel cannot enter Cuba. The most visible baseball player of the Cuban Navy in the Major Leagues and current American League batting champion was unable to travel to his country of origin AP

Yulieski Gurriel cannot enter Cuba. The most visible baseball player in the Cuban army in the Major Leagues and current American League batting champion was unable to travel to his country of origin to meet with family members who were waiting for him.

According to several media outlets that cover Cuban baseball players such as Swing Complete and Pelota Cubana, Gurriel planned to fly to Havana and then move to Varadero, Matanzas, to enjoy a vacation with his family, who is still on the island. when he was notified that he was being denied entry, and apparently indefinitely.

Supposedly, everything would be in order at first, but at the last minute the information came that he was banned from entering Cuba, a country he has not visited since 2016, when his escape with his younger brother Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sent a shock wave to all baseball.

Everything seems to indicate that any attempt to request another entry permit later on would also be useless, so that the exalted baseball player will have to wait for a fundamental transformation of the regime that has governed Havana for more than six decades.

Under current Cuban immigration laws, an athlete who leaves his delegation would have to serve a five-year sentence without being able to return to the island, so Yulieski and his brother Lourdes Jr were already in a position to return, because that punishment would have ended in the 202.

Since the government of Barack Obama tried to thaw Cuba and the game against the Tampa Bay Rays was held in the Cuban capital, several important baseball players have visited his birthplace, but there is no doubt that everything around Gurriel tremendously magnificent.

According to Complete Swing, his father Lourdes had traveled to Cuba, although his case is different as he entered the United States legally with his wife Olga Lidia Castillo and their eldest son Yunieski.

The Guririel brothers showed their solidarity with what happened in Cuba on July 11, 2021, but it would apply to most of their compatriots who play in the Major Leagues.