Cuban airports change forms of payment for gastronomic services

The company Cuba Catering SA, responsible for providing gastronomic services in all the country’s airports, implemented changes in the mode of payment in the last waiting rooms (SUE).

As reported by the entity on its Facebook wall, since January 27, in food sales establishments located in the SUE of international terminals, cash payment can only be made in euros and Canadian dollars.

“For electronic sales, international or national magnetic cards in MLC that are accepted by the Central Bank of Cuba will be used,” the post specified.

Cuba Catering stressed that a range of gastronomic services will be maintained in the intermediate and exterior halls of the airports in national currency.

The publication generated numerous criticisms from users before a measure that reinforces the loss of value of the national currency against foreign currencies.

“Incredible, it is understood that the country must collect foreign currency, but how in the international airport of my country are they not going to charge in national currency? I totally disagree,” said a freelancer.

“At this rate, the Cuban peso will only serve to play monopoly. Ha ha ha, they don’t invent anything to help Cubans, everything is looking for dollars,” alleged an Internet user.

“In other words, Cubans who travel using their own airports will not be able to use their own national currency to pay for mostly national products… What a way to mistreat our own people,” questioned another.

A man from Santa Clara criticized the practice in Cuban airports of delivering change to the customer in CUP, using the exchange rate set by the bank, even though the user has paid for the product in euros or Canadian dollars.

“It’s even worse, when you pay with euros they will give you the change in CUPs, and if you go to buy again with those same CUPs that they gave you, they will not receive them,” he said.