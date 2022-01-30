Cuban singer Suylén Milanés dies in Havana

The singer and musical producer Suylén Milanés Benett, daughter of Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, died this Sunday in Havana at the age of 50 after spending several days in serious condition due to a stroke, family sources reported.

“His heart stopped beating a few hours ago. Pablo is serene because since the diagnosis of brain death he knew the outcome and he has been suffering it heartbreakingly within the extraordinary strength he has,” wrote Pablo’s wife. Paul Milanes, the historian Nancy Pérez Rey, in a message published on social networks.

The message was posted on Facebook and added that “at this time the family remains together, although for health reasons Pablo will not travel to Havana.”

“We know that everyone is with us, accompanying us in the hardest moment of Pablo’s life. Thank you for so much love”, he concluded.

Milanés Benett entered the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery last Thursday and on Friday afternoon the medical team in charge of his care ruled brain dead.

The PM Records cultural institution, of which Suylén was general and executive director, confirmed the news through an official statement and detailed that by family decision her body will be cremated and there will be no public wake.

“We will remember her on stage singing the opening themes of each edition and supporting all the artists and collaborators from backstage,” said the PM Records note.

Suylén’s artistic career began at the age of 16, influenced by the musical influence of her family, and she graduated in Singing and Choral Conducting at the “Amadeo Roldán” Conservatory in Havana.

The artist founded in 2017 the Eyenife Festival, which allowed him to promote the fusion of electronic sounds with Cuban music.

During her artistic career she shared the stage with her sisters Lynn and Haydee Milanes, as well as with his father, in whom he saw a great example for his development as a singer and artist.

Suylen Milanes Benett She’s daughter of Yolanda Benett, the woman who inspired “Yolanda”, one of the most emblematic songs of Cuban trova.

The news of his death provoked reactions on social networks and numerous artists and friends sent condolences to the Milanés family.

Suylén is survived by her parents Pablo and Yolanda, her siblings Lynn, Liam, Haydée, Antonio, Pablo and Rosa, and her children Pablo and Camila.