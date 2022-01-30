Dembélé agrees to leave Barça and has three offers!

FC Barcelona is waiting for the future of Ousmane Dembélé to be finally decided. From the Barça club there is some concern, but the latest information from the newspaper ‘SPORT’ reveals that the international with France could agree to an exit in the next few hours. The big problem is that time is running against the interests of the azulgrana and an operation of such magnitude needs many ‘phases’ to be completed… and could require more time.

The player environment he had resisted so far, but his agent has been moving to get a new team and, according to information from the Catalan newspaper, he has established contacts with three teams so far that would be interested in taking over the services of the right winger: Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. The London team would be the best positioned due to the great relationship they have with Thomas Tuchel.

Both coincided at Borussia Dortmund and the German ended up being like a ‘mentor’ for the French player. However, it is not the only option. Manchester United have long been interested in his transfer and in the summer of 2020 He almost got it, but Dembélé refused at the last minute to leave on loan. Now, they would be interested in returning to the ‘bid’ for him.

On this occasion, the coach of the ‘Red Devils’ Ralf Rangnick enters ‘action’, who In the summer of 2016 he tried to get his signing to reinforce his RB Salzburg. He considers that he is a player with a very interesting profile who could be important for any team, including Manchester United who, despite all the stars they have, have not managed to take off this season.

Reunion Messi-Dembélé?

The last team on the list of possible destinations, always according to ‘SPORT’, is Paris Saint-Germain, in their attempt to bring together as many stars as possible in the Parc des Princes. The intention of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and company would be to reunite ‘Dembouz’ with his former partner Leo Messi, in addition to Neymar Jr and waiting for what happens with the future of Kylian Mbappé.

In any case, the operation has to be completed very quickly. There is very little time left before the winter transfer window closes and an operation of this magnitude will require a lot of paperwork. Barça expects it to be completed and ‘get rid’ of Dembélé as soon as possible, aware that if he stays, he will not play until July.