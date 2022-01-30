Diego Verdaguer: This was the last message to his beloved Amanda Miguel

Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer passed away on January 28 at the age of 70. Amanda Miguel, his wife, was in charge of sharing the unfortunate news with the world through social networks.

Before Verdaguer died on his Twitter account he had shared a very special message for his beloved, Amanda Miguel: “I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart @amandamiguels ”, The singer wrote next to an image where a phrase from his famous song “La ladrona” stands out and where a photograph of the couple in their youth is seen.

Before this demonstration of love, Amanda Miguel replied: “I will always love you.” This response came just a few minutes before the singer published the statement in which she reported the death of her husband.

Likewise, the message published in Verdaguer’s account was made almost two hours before his death was announced.

I will always love you 🌷💙💗 — Amanda Miguel (@amandamiguels) January 28, 2022

“With absolute sadness we regret to inform all his public and friends that our dear Diego left his beautiful body today to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life. His entire family is immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times, “he says in the published statement.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer were promoting their next concert tour for the year 2022 called “Toda una vida”. The entertainment world has expressed its shock at the death of the artist and his followers have expressed their deepest condolences to the family.

Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel were married for more than 40 years. The Argentine, nationalized Mexican, was in the artistic world for more than 50 years, he sold more than 20 million records in Latin America and was nominated 3 times for the Latin Grammys.

