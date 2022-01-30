Dino T-Rex RTX, the legendary Chrome game reinvented with more realistic graphics

Related news

Surely you know Dino Runner, the mythical Google Chrome game with which it appears if you try to browse the Internet but there is no connection available. It is a well-known game with some imitations, and Dino T-Rex RTX is a kind of version of this game, but with an improved graphic section that gives a different feeling. In fact, the developer has allowed himself to include “RTX” in the title, alluding to the Ray Tracing technology that many computer games integrate, as a joke.

Jump and return to the ground quickly

Dino T-Rex RTX obstacle

If you’ve ever played this legendary game when you’ve run out of internet in Google Chrome, you’ll know that the rules are very basic: You have to dodge the obstacles. Not much more.

At the beginning of the game your dinosaur will start running without stopping, and you will see that obstacles appear along the way that you must jump, your speed being greater the further you advance. These obstacles are mostly cacti.

Dino T-Rex RTX jumping

In this game, the difference and particularity with respect to the original game is that if you press the screen while you are in the air you will fall to the ground faster, and you won’t be able to duck to dodge obstacles, so you only have to worry about the ones you jump over. Considering the touch controls, it’s more comfortable that way.

Dino T-Rex RTX removed

It’s a game with a aesthetic section more careful than that of the Google game, and it is something that can be perceived both in the dinosaur itself and in the mountainous background. In fact, the sun is moving as you go. If you are fond of this popular game, you should give it a try.

Dino T-Rex RTX

How to download on Google Play

You can download the Dino T-Rex RTX on Google Play completely free of charge. It doesn’t have in-app purchases, but it does allow you to watch an ad if you want to revive.

