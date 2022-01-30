Does Manelyk get angry with Alicia Machado? The controversial phrase that sparked the war between his fans

Although the reality show is over ‘The House of the Famous’, it seems that the controversial scenes and fights moved to real life. One more time Manelyk Gonzalez Y Alicia Machado they star in new rumors that make the networks explode.

“The bitches with the bitches”, It all started with this phrase that belongs to Manelyk but that ‘La Machado’ boasted through his social networks. Alicia Machado He published a video using a shirt with the phrase and his image, but the wave of speculation from his millions of followers immediately began due to the context of the publication. “And do you remember this phrase: ‘the bitches with the bitches’? I love it, more cute things on the way”, said the actress in the video.

the former girl Acapulco Shore used the phrase for several seasons on the MTV youth program, becoming the personal stamp of the famous influencer. So she didn’t let this ‘little detail’ pass to her partner and called her out for allegedly intending to market her motto.

During an interview on the show ‘First hand’Manelyk was questioned about the video and Machado’s shirt and in this regard said: “She and I talked about doing a tour like Meet And Greet all over Mexico and so on. I want to think that she is getting ahead of herself, well I don’t know, I really don’t understand. Alicia Machado, if you are watching us, could you please send me a WhatsApp and explain why you are using my phrase, because that phrase is mine”, he sentenced.

From there, the name of both became a trend and a war began between their fans. “We know that the phrase has been Mane’s for several years, so if it looks super bad that the lady now wants to make money with it”, “Mane did not register that so practically anyone can use it, although Alicia is being taken advantage of and advantageous”, are some of the conflicting opinions that are read on the networks.

The winner of the reality show did not stay in the rumors and took the opportunity to clarify the entire situation to her almost two million followers. “They are some shirts that they sent me as a test to give him the little gift, one is mine and the other is for Manelyk. No one is going to market anything or use Mane’s phrase. Calm down, what’s more, she can use the phrase ‘faster than a mariachi gun’, I give that phrase to my dear Manelyk”, express.

While Manelyk also took advantage of the little bird’s social network to put an end to the scandal.