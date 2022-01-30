Dominican Republic starts with a victory over Mexico in the Caribbean Series

Santo Domingo. Robinson Canó drove in the go-ahead run and the Cibao Giants from the Dominican Republic came from behind to win this Friday, in front of their home crowd, 3-2 against the Charros de Jalisco (Mexico), at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium in Santo Sunday, where the 2022 Caribbean Series is held.

With the victory against the Mexicans, the Dominican teams have achieved 13 consecutive victories and 14 of their last 15 games in the Caribbean classic.

The Dominicans wasted no time and attacked from the first inning, scoring a return, by a triple by Hanser Alberto, who scored a ground ball to Major League veteran Robinson Canó.

The Mexicans responded in the closing of that same episode, tying the actions when after two outs, Joey Menéses reached base on an unstoppable to left field, scoring later, on an unstoppable by Japhet Amador’s same band.

The Charros took the lead in the third, when again, with two out, Jesús Quiróz hit a double to left field and was followed by a single by Menéses, to go ahead 2-1.

The Dominicans mounted a serious threat in the sixth inning, when with one out, they placed runners on first and second, with Major League Baseball Marcell Ozuna and veteran Cuban first baseman Henry Urrutia, but Mexican reliever David Gutiérrez dominated the first with a hit center fielder and struck out the second to close out the inning without taking any damage.

An episode later with men in the corners and two outs, Alberto hit a fly ball that landed on short ground in center field, with which he took the run from the tie to the scoreboard, with the match even Canó wasted no time and hit an unstoppable right field, driving in the go-ahead run off reliever Samuel Zazueta, who came on in relief of Jared Wilson (0-1).

Brennan Bernardino, who started for the Mexicans, pitched 5.1 innings in which he allowed four hits, one run and struck out four batters.

The Dominicans’ starter, left-hander Tyler Alexander fell short against the Mexicans’ lineup and only pitched three innings, in which he allowed two runs and struck out two batters.

The victory went to Luis Felipe Castillo (1-0), who pitched a blank third, from a strikeout.

For the Dominicans Canó drove in two runs and Alberto scored one and drove in another to be the most outstanding players on offense.

Menéses with a run scored and an RBI led the Mexicans’ offense.