DT of Honduras: “El Salvador put the United States in check”

The Honduran national team He has not had a good participation in the octagonal route to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In nine games, he has only added three points and, so far, they have not won a game.

This Sunday, “the H” will receive his counterpart from El Salvador, the coach Hernan Dario Gomez He considers that the duel of his team against the Cuscatlecos will be a “hand in hand” at this time.

“Now it’s a heads up. El Salvador put the United States in check, it’s not easy and especially when you don’t have a winning streak,” said the coach.









For the Honduran strategist, La Azul is a technical team, however, its historical problem has been the lack of definition.

“El Salvador is a very technical team, I’ve always said it, their problem has always been their definition,” said the helmsman of “la H”.

“El Bolillo” also spoke about the fact that El Salvador has never won in Honduras, and according to him, that catracho dominance “has to continue.”