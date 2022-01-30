El Tri faces Costa Rica with its sights set on regaining confidence

Enrique Martinez Villar







The Mexican team seems to regain confidence in the tie. The win against Jamaica gave me peace of mind to be able to face this Sunday’s game against Costa Rica in a Aztec stadium that you will only have two thousand people in the stands by invitation.

The leadership looks complicated, in the first instance because some situations must be combined. The first thing that must happen is that in the game between Canada and the United States (playing at 2pm in Hamilton) It ended in a tie and after El Tri defeated Costa Rica by difference of five goals.

A victory by a shorter difference combined with the draw between the Canadians and the Americans will give the National Team second place, even though it would be equal in points to those of the maple leaf, but the goal difference that is the first criterion tiebreaker is favorable for Canada.

The process of Gerardo Martino took a breather, they started the FIFA Date with a lot of pressure due to the way they closed 2021 and although the team in Kingston did not give a great display, the three points brought them closer to the classification.

Lineup changes coming

For this commitment, Tata Martino He plans to make some lineup changes, some due to injury and some due to performance.

The first change will be on the right side. Jorge Sánchez was absent due to injury and Chaka Rodríguez left much to be desired, he was even the one who made Martino throw the most tantrums in Kingston. In that position you will receive an opportunity julian araujo.

The other change that is coming is on the left side. Gallardo did not meet expectations and when Gerardo Arteaga He came on as a substitute in Jamaica and looked more dynamic at the back.

Andres Guardado will also not be available for this duel, he limped off after the strong tackle he received and his place in contention will be taken by Edson Alvarez.

Thus, Mexico has the opportunity to further clarify its passage in the Octagonal Final of Concacaf and climb positions, in order to leave behind the tension that had been accumulating.

