Elizabeth Gutiérrez reappears on Instagram with a powerful message for William Levy

William Levy and Elizabeth Alvarez They are in the eye of the hurricane, after the actor of Cuban origin published a controversial statement on his Instagram account announcing his separation from the Mexican actress. after almost 19 years together.

However, after a few moments, William Levy decided to delete said publication, which increased the controversy and enriched the breakup rumors. To the, Recently Elizabeth Gutierrez reappeared in the most powerful way on Instagram.

This weekend, the actress and businesswoman shared on her profile, a video in which he appears posing for the camera and modeling as if she were on a catwalk, accompanied by a big smile on her face, which caught the attention of her followers.

In the video in question, Elizabeth Gutierrez She wears a tight black long-sleeved turtleneck blouse, with a tight blue leather skirt and long black boots, which showed that she does not need to show more to attract attention and conquer.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez proves to be an invincible woman after separation from William Levy

Also on their Instagram Stories, the actress of Mexican origin, shared a striking story in which he appears looking directly at the camera, which he accompanied with a striking song that could be about a hint at William Levy.

And it is that, he accompanied her with the song “I’m a Woman” by Emmy Meli, precisely at the moment when the theme says: “I am a woman, I am not afraid, I am sexy, I am divine, I am invincible, I am creative…”.

In the video posted on his feed, Elizabeth Gutiérrez received many messages support. “Ready to find a good man, that he loves you, is faithful to you, respects you and is with you all his life”, “You deserve better”, “I hope you have enough certainty to rebuild your life with your children”, were some of the comments he received.