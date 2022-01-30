Elon Musk offered $5,000 to a student in exchange for deleting his Twitter account

Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla offered $5,000 to a student (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Elon Musk He offered a 19-year-old man $5,000 to close his Twitter account. for security reasons, since it issues precise information about your private jet.

On January 28, it transpired that jack sweeny, a freshman at a University of Central Florida (UCF) used a computer program (bot) to track all aircraft transfers, so the owner of Tesla contacted him.

According to the British media The Sun The conversation they had was the following:

-“Can you remove this? It’s a security risk,” Musk apparently said.

The young man replied: “Yes I can, but it will cost you a Model 3 [auto de Tesla con un costo de 63.990 dólares]Unless it’s a joke?”

Image of Elon Musk’s private jet (Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

After a few messages back and forth, Musk asked how much Sweeney made managing the account.

When he revealed that he did not earn more than 20 dollars a month, the richest man in the world made a measly offer of 5 thousand dollars to delete the account, but the teenager pushed for more, demanding an extra zero at the end.

“Any chance of upping that to $50k?” he said.

-“It would be a great support in college and possibly allow me to get a car, maybe even a Model 3″, added the student.

Musk replied that he would think about it, but so far Sweeney hasn’t heard back. The alleged conversation would have occurred last fall, however, this January 28 was when through his personal Twitter he shared a link to a YouTube video telling everything in an interview for the news News Nation Now.

Elon Musk did not respond to the young man again (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake//File Photo)

In addition, the young man would have tried again to contact Musk, pointing out that more than money he preferred to have an internship, however you have not opened the message. “I think he’s on vacation in Hawaii if you check ElonJet,” the student said.

Sweeny is the one who manages the account of Twitter @ElonJet, which reveals accurate information about the private jet. The program it uses is capable of establishing the estimated flight time, location, state, country and city where the aircraft is located, as well as making a map of the location.

For all of the above, the billionaire decided to make a meager offer in exchange for deleting the account, which is followed by more than 100,000 people.

A 19-year-old security researcher said he was able to hack into more than 25 vehicles from Tesla, the firm founded by South African tycoon Tesla.

Some Tesla cars were violated (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

On January 26, a German named David Colombo blogged explaining how he was able to remotely hack into cars through security bugs in TeslaMate, a popular open source logging tool that tracks anything from Tesla power consumption to location history, as reported by the news portal Business Insider.

The young man had first disclosed news of the vulnerability on Twitter in early January, but waited to fully detail the issue until the bugs were fixed, the post said.

Colombo remotely accessed multiple Tesla functions, including unlocking doors and windows, starting keyless driving, viewing the car’s location and whether the driver was present. However, he stated that he does not believe it is possible to move the vehicle remotely.

