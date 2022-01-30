Europe can live with less Russian gas, but not with a total shutdown (Analysis)

What are the countries that produce the most natural gas? 1:05

London (CNN Business) — The United States and its allies are rushing to draw up contingency plans in case supplies of Russian gas, crucial for running businesses and heating homes in Europe, are disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine.



Europe would struggle to survive for long without Russian gas, and finding alternative sources poses a huge logistical challenge, a reality that is fueling concerns about the continent’s access to energy during an already difficult winter.

“There is really no quick and easy alternative,” said Janis Kluge, an expert on Eastern Europe at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Senior White House officials told reporters this week that they are talking to countries and companies about ramping up production. They are also trying to identify alternative sources of natural gas that can be diverted to Europe.

However, executing such a large intervention in the energy markets would be difficult. Construction of new gas pipelines and gas liquefaction facilities takes years. And redirecting large volumes of the fossil fuel at a time when the global market and transportation networks are already stretched thin would require the cooperation of major gas exporters, such as Qatar, who may not have much room to manoeuvre.

Furthermore, Europe’s energy supply is already under great pressure. Low inventories and historically high gas prices have fueled fears that if winter turns unseasonably cold, countries will have to deploy more aid to struggling customers and businesses, and could even ration access to energy. .

Nikos Tsafos, an energy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said small supply disruptions could damage, but not break, the system. However, in the worst case, a complete stop to Russian gas would be a different story.

“A cutoff of gas flows through Ukraine is painful but manageable,” Tsafos said. “A total cut of energy exports by Russia would be catastrophic. There is no way that Europe will replace those volumes in any meaningful way.”

massive dependency

The struggle to secure Europe’s energy supply underscores how dependent the continent is on Russia to meet its energy needs. In 2020, Russia accounted for about 38% of the European Union’s natural gas imports, shipping almost 153 billion cubic meters, according to the Eurostat data agency.

The region’s largest economy, Germany, is especially exposed as it prepares to abandon coal and nuclear power. So are Italy and Austria, which receive gas through pipelines through Ukraine.

“This is kind of a moment of realization where the region realizes that it is heavily dependent on Russian gas,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING Bank in the Netherlands.

Natural gas can be stored, but inventories are already lower than usual, in part because Russia cut exports to Europe late last year. Fatih Birol, director of the International Energy Agency, stated earlier this month that Russian gas company Gazprom reduced exports to Europe by 25% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, despite high market prices. . He noted that the reduction coincided with “increased geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.”

A senior White House official said Russia would face significant economic consequences if it decides to use its energy exports as a weapon. The official noted that revenue from oil and gas exports accounts for half of Russia’s federal budget.

But leaders in Europe and the United States remain concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may choose to use the country’s control over gas supplies to increase pressure on Europe should the conflict escalate, eroding support popular to harsh Western sanctions. Preparations are also being made in case Ukraine’s gas pipelines are damaged as a result of the fighting in that country.

How far can liquefied natural gas (LNG) go?

One option to maintain Europe’s supply is to redirect shipments of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which is transported by tanker rather than by pipeline.

Some of that supply has already moved to Europe, as growers are attracted by high prices. According to Alex Froley, LNG market analyst at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, Europe will receive a record amount of LNG in January.

But much more would be needed if imports from Russia suddenly drop. This could be difficult to achieve, given the current tensions in the market.

“Global LNG production is already pretty much depleted,” Froley said. Altering trade routes could also “test the shipping market,” he added.

The United States, which became the world’s largest exporter of LNG in December, could take a step forward. Qatar, which sent more than five times more LNG to Asia than to Europe in December, you could do the same.

A source with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Wednesday that Qatar could ship some of the unallocated LNG to Europe, but for supplies to be significant, current customers would have to agree to defer their orders. This could be possible thanks to diplomatic action by the United States and Europe, the source added.

China and Japan are the world’s leading importers of LNG, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Tsafos, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said LNG shipments could be used to cushion the impact of reduced Russian supply, but getting them to countries in Europe that need them most would require complex logistics.

In a report published this week, the Bruegel think tank noted that although the Iberian Peninsula is a “hub for LNG import terminals”, it would not be easy to direct the extra gas to the rest of Europe through existing pipelines due to capacity limits.

The worst case scenario

A much more serious result would be the complete cut off of Russian gas supplies to Europe. In that case, it would be impossible to fill the hole in the coming months, given Russia’s huge role in the region’s energy ecosystem.

“This winter, there is simply no other solution than to continue importing Russian gas,” said Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Russia is not expected to take this route, which would lead to a dramatic escalation of tensions and unite Europe against Moscow.

“The worst case scenario of a complete cessation of Russian gas exports to the European Union remains highly unlikely, as it would entail a massive breach of contract by state-controlled supplier Gazprom,” Henning told clients on Thursday. Gloystein, director of the energy program at consultancy Eurasia Group.

This would “shatter any illusion in the European Union that Russia is a reliable supplier” and would likely trigger a “concerted effort” within the bloc to “permanently reduce Russia’s gas imports as soon as possible,” he added.

But given Putin’s unpredictability, leaders are trying to prepare for all possibilities.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday that “playing the gas card” with the West “is not a viable path” for Russia, adding that Norway, which provides roughly 20% of Europe’s natural gas and sends the vast majority through subsea pipelines, “will deliver the fullest of its potential”.

“We are not going to be able to replace gas from Russia, but I think we have to reckon with the fact that it is in the mutual interest of those who sell gas and those who buy it that we continue to trade it,” the prime minister said.

— Mostafa Salem and Arnaud Siad contributed reporting.