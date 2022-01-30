February arrives with series of gangsters, suspicions, sex and expected returns

The platforms offer the most diverse premieres this February, from “Pam & Tommy” (Disney+) or “Suspicion” (Apple TV+), to “Children of Dune” (HBO Max) or “Señorita 89” (Starzplay), and with the expected return of series, such as the multi-award winning “The marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).

Day 2. “PAM & TOMMY” (Disney+), THE FIRST INTERNET SEX VIDEO

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in this miniseries based on the scandalous story of the world’s first viral video: the sex tape of Tommy Lee, drummer for Mötley Crüe, and actress Pamela Anderson. The cast also includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Seth Rogen. On Wednesday 2 the first three episodes will be available.

Day 4. “SUSPICION” (AppleTV+), AWESOME UMA THURMAN

Uma Thurman leads this thriller that begins when the son of a prominent American businesswoman (impressive Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel; Suspicion will fall on four apparently ordinary Britons staying at the hotel that same night. The eight-episode series premieres with the first two episodes followed by a new one each Friday. Day 4. “REACHER” (Prime Video), THE LEE CHILD SAGA IS BACK

The new and long-awaited series by Jack Reacher, based on the stories of the saga written by Lee Child, will star Alan Ritchson as the protagonist and will have eight episodes in its first season; the plot revolves around a crime for which Reacher becomes the main suspect, although he is innocent.

Day 11. “INVENTING ANNA” (Netflix), THE STORY OF ANNA DELVEY

Shonda Rhimes is the creator of this nine-episode series that revolves around a journalist who investigates the case of Anna Delvey, a famous German heiress who took over the heart and money of the New York ‘socialite’ before it was discovered. that he wasn’t really who he said he was. Julia Garner stars in this story based on true events.

Day 15. “FURIA” (Filmin), THE EXTREME RIGHT ATTACKS IN NORWAY

Directed by Magnus Martens and Lars Kraume, this thriller begins with a shocking murder in the idyllic Norwegian town of Furia; With the rise of nationalism in the background of the story, the series follows two undercover agents who must wage a battle against the clock to prevent a far-right terrorist group from causing a terrible catastrophe in Europe.

Day 17. “CHILDREN OF DUNE” (HBO Max), MORE ABOUT THE ANCIENT PROPHECY

Coinciding with the premiere of the film on the platform, HBO Max premieres this three-episode miniseries based on the last two books in Frank Hernet’s literary saga; On this occasion, the ancient prophecy has been fulfilled and the mandate of the legendary Muad’s dib has miraculously transformed the lost lands. In the cast, two “heavyweights”: James McAvoy and Susan Sarandon.

Day 18. RETURNS “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL” S4 (Prime Video)

The series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino finally returns, after a break of more than a year, with Mrs. Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) more dedicated than ever to her work. It is now 1960 and Midge finds a job that allows her complete creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft, and the places it takes her, drives a wedge between her and her family and friends.

Day 18. “SEVERANCE”(Apple TV+), SCIENCE FICTION…OR ONLY FUTURE

With Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette in the lead roles, and Ben Stiller as executive producer, “Severance” chronicles the experiment at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a surgical procedure that separates memories of work and personal life. . Two episodes are released and then one every Friday until the 9th of the season.

Days 20 and 21: “THE WALKING DEAD” AND “KILLING EVE” END

After eleven seasons and twelve years of broadcast -the last 24 chapters divided into two years- “The Walking Dead” comes to an end from the 21st.

And starting on the 20th, “Killing Eve” will broadcast the final batch of eight episodes that will mark the end of the story of Eve and Villanelle, this time under the baton of screenwriter Laura Neal, behind series like “Sex Education”.

Day 22. “ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING” (HBO Max) FOCUSES ON SIMONE

New “All American” spin-off series, “All American: Homecoming” is set far from the original’s high school sports scene in Southern California, to follow Simone as she enters Bringston University. Thirteen episodes to find out if she regains her footing on the court after her pregnancy, marriage to Jordan, and subsequent divorce.

Day 25. “VIKINGS: VALHALLA” (Netflix)

“Vikings: Valhalla” is a series derived from “Vikings” that travels to the beginning of the 11th century to narrate the adventures of Vikings such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter or Harald Sigurdsson. The plot, which combines history and fiction, follows the tension between the Viking forces and the English crown.

Day 27. LUCIA PUENZO DIRECTS THE THRILLER “SEÑORITA 89” (Starzplay)

Argentine Lucía Puenzo directs the eight-episode series “Señorita 89”, a story set in the glamorous Mexico of the eighties, through the experiences of Concepción (Ilse Salas), the matriarch of the most important beauty pageant in the country who, for three months, he trains the 32 finalists of the contest on his farm. There, the contestants will discover a sinister unexpected world.