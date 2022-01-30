“Fernando’s death was a very hard blow”: Plaza Catedral, the first Panamanian film shortlisted for the Oscars whose young protagonist was shot to death before the premiere

Alejandro Millan Valencia

29 January 2022

image source, Cathedral Square Caption, Ilse Salas with the young Panamanian actor Fernando Xavier de Casta, who was murdered in June 2021.

Panama has been present in the cinema in many ways: Rubén Blades, the great composer, has acted in several films; the life of the legendary boxer “Mano de Piedra” Durán was taken to the cinema and even had the participation of Robert de Niro. And recently it was even the scene of the blockbuster “Suicide Squad.”

But the cinema made in Panama had not had much space on the billboard. Until this year. Until the appearance of “Plaza Catedral”, by Panamanian director Abner Benaim, which was shortlisted as one of the 15 contenders for the award for Best International Film at the next Oscars.

It is the first time that a Panamanian film reaches this stage and perhaps it is because the story starring Mexican actress Ilse Salas and Colombian Manolo Cardona has managed to move many viewers, including those who have a vote in the Hollywood Academy.

However, despite the good news, a tragedy -almost as if fiction had become reality- got in the way of production: in June 2021 and before the premiere of the film, Fernando Xavier de Casta, the young actor who plays Chief in the film, died in a shooting in Panama City.

Was 14 years old. And before that he had received the award for Best Actor at the Guadalajara Film Festival.

At BBC Mundo we spoke with Benaim about Fernando Xavier and about the feat of being shortlisted for the Oscar, whose nominees will be announced on February 8.

The film begins, and then has several scenes, in the tall buildings that dominate the landscape of Panama City, is there a critical intention in this, to the mega-developments Y real estate business in the country?

It has several interpretations from what I had in mind, which was to draw a setting that makes Panama City feel like part of the film, not as a character but as a setting, so that the geography of the place is understood.

Because personally I think that Panama City says a lot about its image, because you have all those skyscrapers, which are a symbol of progress, of civilization, call it what you want, but, unlike other places, everything here is close together, so at the same time you see the slums.

And people who go to Panama City are impressed by that: the tall buildings that are next to the most needy neighborhoods. And yes, it happens in all cities, but here it is more noticeable because they are next to each other.

image source, Altamar Films Caption, Mexican actress Ilse Salas plays Alicia, a woman who lives with deep emotional pain.

But there is not necessarily a criticism. Only possible interpretations. I remember a story I read a few years ago that basically talked about the taller you are, the happier you are. But also, further from reality. More disconnected from what happens down there.

But his main character lives at ground level, in an emblematic place in the city that, in fact, gives the name to the film: Plaza Catedral. Why did she put her to live there, if she perfectly could live in one of those skyscrapers?

It is a strategic reason. It is a place that has undergone many changes, especially in the last 20 years. There is an interaction between very rich people and other popular neighborhoods that was necessary for the film to work. That is the interaction between the two main characters that also takes place in one of the most well-known places in the city.

I always saw movies where famous elements of the cities were portrayed. The Brooklyn Bridge if it is New York, the entrance to the Louvre Museum when we talk about Paris… and then it seemed necessary to put a stage in this place, because not many films have been made in Panama about Panama and it was a virgin subject.

But there is another reason, it is that for many years I lived there. I spent several hours on a balcony, looking at the people who take care of the cars in this area. I spoke with several of them.

And where does this story come from?

I couldn’t put it that way, but I do remember a friend telling me a story that once a boy came home bleeding, a boy from the neighborhood, and he put him in the car and took him to the hospital.

Then, little by little, I added personal experiences to that story, although it is not an autobiographical film. It is not a story that happened to me, but it does contain many things that I did or that happened to me.

image source, Altamar Films Caption, “Plaza Catedral” is the first Panamanian film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Where I also put many feelings. The sensations that the dozens of stories that I have heard as a documentary filmmaker have produced in me. Also for many years I accompanied my mother, who is a psychoanalyst, to fieldwork, where I also heard many stories that helped me make this film.

That is why it is not about a moment, it comes from many moments.

I still think this is a movie, like we do in the cinema, much more about telling what would happen if we did something else than what we would normally do.

I don’t know if people would let someone into their house who was shot. So I play a bit with what is said in English ‘what if?’, what would happen if…? That is also this movie.

speaking of which, “Cathedral Square“ It’s about loss maybe, but also about the huge differences between social classes in Panama?

I don’t think it has to do with the differences, that’s more of a context that the movie has.

For me it is more a film about opening up to the other. About solidarity. About that idea that there are people who can make a big difference in your life and you don’t know exactly who they can be.

I am very interested in exploring that opening up to a stranger. How that relationship is being formed between two people who did not know each other a couple of days ago. That’s what I explore in the film, the relationship between the two.

And it interests me because it’s not something that happens often. Usually people close themselves off from strangers, they keep to themselves. And they do it in every way, not just physically.

So I want to touch on this theme of openness and solidarity.

image source, Altamar Films Caption, Abner Benaim is Panamanian and has made documentaries about the US invasion of Panama in 1989.

It is the first time that a Panamanian film is shortlisted to compete in an Oscar, which is already a milestone. Why do you think it happened with this movie?

I see this as a process. We started making movies more than 15 years ago, when there was little or nothing that was made in Panama.

We did “Chance,” which did very well in theaters. We made documentaries, which were awarded and went to many festivals.

So we decided to go back to making fiction. And we decided to do drama. And I think we put all our learning from these years. It is the sum of things that take you to the next platform. I tell you this because it is the only explanation I can find for why we have come to this place.

And another thing that I’m convinced of is that this is a result of how people have responded to the film. It is the only way. I point it out because we don’t have such a large apparatus or investment capacity to promote the film in multiple markets, so it has been the response of the people that has put it there.

The reactions of the public have been of an emotional connection with the story that we are telling. And that has happened to me in Mexico, in Panama, in the different places where we have presented “Plaza Catedral”. And I think the same thing happened with the people who make the selection at the Academy.

image source, Altamar Films Caption, Colombian actor Manolo Cardona also stars in the film.

Wasn’t it very risky to bring a Mexican and to a Colombian for a Panamanian film?nOr have you been criticized for it?

I had written it like this. The main character had to be a foreigner for various reasons. One is that she needed to be isolated and it was very difficult if the protagonist had a mother, sisters, nephews living in Panama.

She is experiencing very deep emotional processes and I wanted her to experience them alone during the film, not surrounded by her family.

And there is another thing, is that in Panama there are many families like that, or one of the spouses is a foreigner or both, so I don’t think it looks so strange in our context.

And then there is the casting of Fernando Xavier de Casta, how does this young man manage to be almost on the same level as an actress as experienced as Ilse Salas?

Well, you weren’t going to find a young man like Fernando in the usual casting places. So we made a call in the neighborhood where we were going to film and there we found it. Although it was something immediate that we felt with him, we also gave ourselves some time to know if he was the right one for the character or not.

And I think it worked. Although she had no acting experience, she had done contemporary dance, so she knew how to be an artist. And that was noticed.

I think one of the reasons it worked is because his scenes weren’t scripted, we just told him what he was supposed to do or say. For example, in the scene where Ilse’s character reveals much of her life to him, he didn’t know what he was going to hear. So when she begins to reveal such painful and profound details in the first take, he is really moved and surprised, because it was the first time he heard something like that in the movie. Although we did other takes, we stayed with that first one.

And so it was for most of the film: a natural reaction to everything. It is a pity that he is no longer with us.

image source, Altamar Films Caption, On February 8 it will be known if “Plaza Catedral” will be nominated for an Oscar.

Fernando died six months ago. They killed him in Panama City. It was a very hard blow. I know of other directors like the Colombian Víctor Gaviria whose actors died after filming with them. But it had never happened to me and it has been very difficult.

I would like him to be here with me, promoting the film, talking about his experience.

During the presentation of the film was his family, his grandparents. A very emotional moment.

you have said that filming this movie was like an adventure for youwhat conclusions do you draw?s after all that has happened?

That film projects are the result of a process and that these processes can be very long. But I’m very optimistic about everything that people have found in the film. I think there has been a dialogue with many people in the public who have felt identified or moved by what they have seen and that has been very satisfying for me.