“Fernando’s death was a very hard blow”: Plaza Catedral, the first Panamanian film shortlisted for the Oscars whose young protagonist was shot to death before the premiere

  • Alejandro Millan Valencia
  • BBC News World

Panama has been present in the cinema in many ways: Rubén Blades, the great composer, has acted in several films; the life of the legendary boxer “Mano de Piedra” Durán was taken to the cinema and even had the participation of Robert de Niro. And recently it was even the scene of the blockbuster “Suicide Squad.”

But the cinema made in Panama had not had much space on the billboard. Until this year. Until the appearance of “Plaza Catedral”, by Panamanian director Abner Benaim, which was shortlisted as one of the 15 contenders for the award for Best International Film at the next Oscars.

It is the first time that a Panamanian film reaches this stage and perhaps it is because the story starring Mexican actress Ilse Salas and Colombian Manolo Cardona has managed to move many viewers, including those who have a vote in the Hollywood Academy.

However, despite the good news, a tragedy -almost as if fiction had become reality- got in the way of production: in June 2021 and before the premiere of the film, Fernando Xavier de Casta, the young actor who plays Chief in the film, died in a shooting in Panama City.

