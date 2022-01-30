Find out what happened on the first day of the event

The Caracas Bitcoin Experience culminates its first day after presenting the speakers from the largest crypto communities in Venezuela, in addition, debates on fundamentals, mining, non-fungible tokens and legality allowed listeners to have solid arguments about the issues. talked. The microphone opened with one of the organizers of the event, Javier Bastardo, presenter of the podcast #HablemosDeBitcoin, in the company of Elena Cazes and José Rafael Peña. The topic of his conversation revolved around the fundamentals that Bitcoin implies, commenting that it should be seen beyond a financial derivative that allowed eventual returns, to focus attention on its decentralized characteristics. Elena commented that Bitcoin would witness a society where the state and money will separate, its usefulness is not only in seeing how the price rises due to volatility, instead:

“We must take Bitcoin from the side that we like the most: trading, politics, economics, technology or development. The important thing is that we understand that all your prospects come to the same benefits”

At the end of the first discussion, they announced that a digital library will be available with all the documents related to Bitcoin in Spanish. Following the educational topic, UCAB lawyers and professors Jaiber Núñez and Antonio Canova stressed the importance of the political aspects that Bitcoin will have in society. One of the comments caught the attention of listeners, it was when Professor Canova stated that decentralized assets went against the conception of law, money and therefore the state, being accompanied by a series of statistics on the youngest students of the university hosting the event, demonstrating that the more people knew about Bitcoin, the more they were in favor of free market economic policies and less state interventionism.

Bitcoin: Threat to the electrical system?

In the presentation of “Mining from A to Z” by Telecommunications Engineer José Parra, it was commented that Bitcoin is less polluting than the traditional financial system, and also that the information regarding its energy consumption was something that It was freely available for anyone to consult. However, the most interesting panel discussion was generated with the three representatives of cryptocurrency mining companies in Venezuela: Parra, DoctorMiner and Kike Miner. The debate was based on the problems faced by the miners from the moment the activity took its first approach to popularity in 2017. They commented on the journey that the country’s miners have had, from being persecuted as guilty of the country’s electricity crisis, even the regulatory framework that was promoted by Sunacrip at the time of adopting the Petro, the state cryptocurrency.

The speakers affirmed that the electrical problems that occur in the country are not caused by the activity of the miners, since in order to guarantee constant and efficient access to the service, the infrastructure of the areas surrounding the farms should be improved. of mining. Instead, they emphasized that the problem lay in how the service from the Gurí Dam was distributed, since it had a surplus of energy that, due to infrastructure problems, was not transmitted efficiently. They also mentioned being against a centralized mining pool that would bring together all the miners that are registered in the country, for them this idea would be against the decentralized foundation of technology. The closing of the debate panel left a comment full of optimism for the country’s growth since, with the closure of several mining farms around the world, Venezuela could take advantage of the surplus generated in the dam if a clear regulatory framework was established.

Sell ​​the car to buy NFT?

With the comment that without Bitcoin there would be no type of development that we know today, the founder of the Glufco payment platform and the AlisNFT gaming academy, Antonio Di Caprio, began his presentation on the benefits of non-fungible tokens. With an excellent explanation about the meaning of tokenization, what types of assets could be converted into smart contracts, and that beyond offering profitability, the self-centered aspect of having an exclusive good was what added value for buyers, listeners appreciated perspectives more robust with respect to technology. Before closing his presentation, he alluded to the fact that metaverses already existed but that there was no technology that, in addition to allowing users to generate profits from their digital possessions, integrated the right of ownership of those assets. Finally, he concluded that the transition from the physical world to the digital world cannot happen in a forced way, that the importance of having contact with the people around us should not be forgotten, turning society into a copy of the argument presented in the film of Disney Pixar, Wall-E.

“The success of an NFT depends on the team you are with, you need development, knowledge in blockchain and marketing. Integrating this makes it more likely to be successful”@JackGarzonr in @CCSBitcoinExp pic.twitter.com/VXY6d8AwdI — 🐍🌻 (@Mundacio) January 28, 2022

Regarding whether the car should be sold to buy NFT, the speaker, Jack Garzon, mentioned that he had come to the name of the presentation due to the number of people who asked him if it was a good decision. The marketer managed to reach a million dollars with the sale of NFTs from The Nifty Way Galaxy, mentioning that the way to achieve similar success was through the union of multidisciplinary approaches and experts in each branch. For the speaker, a successful project should have a good development team, knowledge of blockchain technology and, finally, an essential marketing team. It was not just about the illustrations, but it was necessary to know how to present the product, closing his comments with the statement that 95% of NFT projects were going to fail because they did not take these aspects into account.

Repetition on request

The last presentation was a panel discussion between the producer of the event Ana Ojeda, the Constitutional Law Attorney Roberto Hung and the Corporate Law Attorney Raúl Velásquez. One of Ojeda’s comments was that cryptocurrencies should have a degree of regularization, in order to allow an order and that in this way, there would be a balance between buyers and sellers. She also mentioned, in her individual presentation, that Venezuela was one of the countries that was best positioned in terms of cryptocurrency legislation in the Latin American region. For Hung, the Central Banks are not going to disappear, however decentralized technology represents the same technological advance as gunpowder, this will allow changing the balance of forces between market participants. Finally, Velásquez added that the legislation should go hand in hand with game theory, allowing the incentives of the ecosystem to determine the path to follow.

This summary of the conference can be explored in depth through the link available on the YouTube channel, where you can see the live comments and how they relate to the context of the debate. There is one day left to cover the Caracas Bitcoin Experience. Do not miss our next article with the coverage of the second day, shortly.