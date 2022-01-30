Free Fire codes for today January 30, 2022; all rewards free

Free Fire has decided to end the week the way it knows best: giving away free items to its loyal community. And we already have them ready so you don’t miss any of them; here are today’s reward codes, Sunday January 30, 2022. Thanks to them you will receive various cosmetic items on the spot. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 30

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

exchange free rewards codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Step Three: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

