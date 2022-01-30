Frigid Temperatures and Snow Dumps Remain in Our Area After Winter Storm Passes – NBC New York (47)

Bitter cold gripped the tri-state area Saturday night following a powerful winter storm that dumped as much as two feet of snow in some regions.

Now, for residents and workers, digging out all that snow will be the challenge of the next few days. A task that will be made more difficult due to sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds, at least for the beginning of Sunday. The thermal sensation in the early morning was again below zero.

The Authority on Time noted that conditions will only improve as time goes on. Winds will die down and temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday afternoon, giving those still under significant snow better conditions to shovel.

However, the cold will stay for a while. Temperatures don’t appear to rise above freezing until Monday night and we may have to wait until Wednesday to see figures that climb into the 40s.

There is plenty of snow to clean up, especially for those who live further east and along the coast.

Suffolk County appears to have borne the brunt of the blizzard’s fury with many cities approaching 2 feet of snow. Islip held the day-to-night record at 24.7 inches.

Snow fell for nearly 24 hours after the first flakes began to fall in the tri-state area Friday night. After bringing snow and relentless winds throughout the morning, the nor’easter finally began to move away from the city in the late afternoon and early evening.

Winter storm: calm begins, but dangerous conditions persist

But the threats of winter weather did not end when the snow stopped. The entire region faced sub-zero wind chills overnight and gusty winds were expected to whip up light, fluffy snow from the day’s storm. In several communities north of the city, it was supposed to be 15 to 30 below zero.

The National Weather Service confirmed blizzard conditions after three hours of heavy snow, wind, and reduced visibility along the Jersey shore and in Suffolk County, New London County, Monmouth County, and New York County. Ocean.

It is the first blizzard warning anywhere in the region in four years. The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as follows: “Sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or greater with significant falling and/or blowing snow frequently reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less. these conditions prevail for a minimum of 3 hours.

After the storm, Sunday dawned with clear skies, but with frigid temperatures. Monday will be sunny and a little warmer, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees.

Then February starts with warmer temperatures, in the 40s or hitting the 50s next week, though it will come with three straight days of possible rain. Between the rain and temperatures consistently in the 40s, much of the weekend’s snow probably won’t make it into the following weekend, when temperatures return to around the freezing mark.

There’s still a lot of winter to come, so there’s a good chance more cold snaps are on the way after that.