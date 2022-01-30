From 199 euros flights to Cuba by World2fly in Spain!

A bargain! This is the promotion that the Iberian company Worl2fly has just launched, for flights to its Caribbean destinations from the Madrid-Barajas International Airport in the Spanish capital. The airline is selling a thousand seats from 199 euros to tourist destinations such as Havana, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Cancun. We give you the details.

According to specialized reports, World2Fly is in the midst of a special promotion for the price of its tickets to its main destinations in that region. The sites that are part of the campaign are Havana, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and the Aztec pole of Cancun. Those interested will be able to buy plane tickets from now on, with flight options until the end of October.

Where to buy the tickets? You can do it at its office in Havana on Avenida 3ra, between 76 and 78. Trade Center. 11300. Miramar, or at your website. The company belonging to the Iberostar Hotel Group already has several aircraft and has a plan to expand its fleet with upcoming purchases in the spring of this year. It has operational bases in Madrid and Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

But those are not the only news that this company offers about its flights to Cuba this year. From the same they announced that by the summer of 2022, their airline would operate with three frequencies to the Cuban capital and they would analyze adding another city within the island for their flights. It will also add more connections to Punta Cana and Cancun.

In addition to the aforementioned routes, World2Fly will debut in June to Barbados, Orlando, Las Vegas and Boston, while in July it will connect to more tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Washington and San Francisco. They added that connections to the United States will continue to grow from August. Finally, starting in September, flights to Seychelles and Uzbekistan will be included.

