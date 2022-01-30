Gaby Spanic: the first images of the actress in the soap opera Corazón Guerrero | Gabriela Spanic | Mexico | MX | actresses | Telenovela actors nnda nnlt | FAME

The expectation of the entire audience is set on “Warrior heart”, the new Televisa telenovela that will star Alexandra Espinoza, who will be accompanied by a luxury cast including Gonzalo García Vivanco, Rodrigo Guirao, Christian de la Campa, Ana Martín, Natalia Esperón, Altair Jarabo, Sabine Moussier, Eduardo Yanez and Gaby Spanic.

MORE INFORMATION: When does “Corazón Guerrero” premiere in Mexico and the United States?

Although the melodrama marks the debut in the leading role of the television presenter and winner of the first season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, the presence of renowned actors has caused the public to be anxious for its premiere, both in Mexico and U.S.

Nowadays, the novel is in the recording stage because it will hit the small screen in March; and although there are only a few weeks left to see this story, there are many who want to have a preview of what will be the new production of Salvador Mejía.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Marlene Favela reject a starring role in the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”?

One of the actresses who will be part of the cast listened to the request of the people, so she decided to share part of what the shooting is. Is about the protagonist of “the usurper”, who uploaded to his social networks some moments of his participation.

When the actress uploaded a photo in the fortnight of January next to the protagonist of “Warring Heart” (Photo: Gaby Spanic / Instagram)

FIRST IMAGES OF GABY SPANIC IN “CORAZÓN GUERRERO”

Through her Instagram account, the Venezuelan, who joined the recordings on Monday, January 24, shared part of her first scenes in “Warring Heart.”

“She is a mother with a warrior heart who fights constantly like any Mexican mother would for her children, who is capable of doing anything for them and that fascinates me because I am also a mother”, pointed out about his character during an interview with Televisa Espectaculos.

Among the images that she uploaded to her account, Gaby Spanic appears accompanied by the Mexican actor Eduardo Yáñez, who will have a special participation, becoming her husband in the soap opera.

The Venezuelan and Eduardo Yañez will be a married couple in “Warrior Heart” (Photo: Gaby Spanic / Instagram)

Another moment, he is seen with three children, who will appear in a first stage. They look very excited next to the actress.

We also see her being interviewed regarding her participation in this production, which will surely be a success on the small screen, because, although it has not yet been released, everyone is already talking about her.

MORE INFORMATION: This is Gaby Spanic in private

WHAT IS “WARRIOR HEART” ABOUT?

“Warring Heart” is the adaptation of the Argentine telenovela “Valientes”, which was broadcast in 2009 on the El Trece channel.

It is about the story of three brothers: Jesús, Damián and Samuel, who when their father dies are separated and given up for adoption to different families.

Years later, the former manages to reunite with his brothers and swears an oath in front of his father’s grave: to punish the person who destroyed his family.

MORE INFORMATION: Neil Pérez, the businessman who denied the son he has with Gabriela Spanic