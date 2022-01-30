Gerardo Martino admits concern about the lack of a goal for the National Team

Enrique Martinez Villar

The offensive of Mexican team he has not fully exploited all the scoring chances he usually creates during a game, and this situation is already beginning to worry Gerardo Martino, who hopes that his team will find the rival goal more regularly.

So far in the tie, el Tri accumulates 13 goals and only in the game against the United States was it zero, but it is a team that usually has a lot of arrival but little effectiveness.

“It’s something that we are concerned and we care because we reach places on the court that are difficult to reach as it is from three quarters of the field with the ball under control, but after we fail a lot in what happens inside the area but if it is something that we have suffered, ”said the national strategist at a press conference.

Martino stressed that in all the games that his team has won in the tie they have been because they have dominated the rival, that is why he stated that the victory against Jamaica was not the work of chance.

“I don’t remember any game that we have been dominated, that we have suffered and that we ended up winning. The fact of having supremacy over the rival has coincided with the positive result”, he pointed out.

“Against Jamaica from our work We downplayed Jamaica’s chances, we had supremacy and we have won the match that we unfairly turned around in the final 10 minutes because the match should have been on our side from the first 15 or 20 minutes.

Why are there no Atlas players in the National Team?

Despite the fact that Atlas is the current champion of Mexican soccer, he does not provide players for the National Team, since Tata Martino considers that None of the Mexicans who are in the squad are decisive within the team.

“Atlas has many foreigners in its starting team, at the time when Jesús Angulo belonged to them, he came, and we are always attentive to see everyone and then they may or may not agree with our choices. We are in the presence of a league where most teams have a large number of foreigners”.