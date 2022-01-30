Gerardo Martino: The real reason for Mexico’s bad moment in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Gerardo Martino experiences moments of pressure in the Mexican National Team due to poor sports performance and from the press they revealed the reason for the poor performances in the Qualifiers.

January 29, 2022 11:00 a.m.

The poor football performance of the Mexican National Team places Gerardo Martino in the center of the scene as the main accused, although the press pointed to another actor responsible for the lack of results in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Although the tricolor side did manage to come back in a 2-1 victory against Jamaica, this was only achieved towards the end of the match and the hopes of the fans had begun to wane.

According to reports from the press in Mexico, the president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa, traveled along with the rest of the Aztec delegation to be part of the match against Jamaica.

This situation would have generated enormous tension in the coexistence between the players in the run-up to the match against their peers from the CONCACAF region in a clear show of authority on the part of the FMF.

According to reports, this is the first time that de Luisa traveled with the rest of the players to a match outside of Mexico due to pressure from the fans to obtain results and with the aim of imposing discipline in the concentration.

Despite everything, the tricolor team obtained a victory that relieved the pressure for a few days and prepare for tomorrow’s home game at the Azteca Stadium against Costa Rica with the intention of maintaining the pace of victories towards the end of the Octagonal.