Gerson Pérez: “It’s to show that we’re going to be there for the next four years”

Gerson Pérez, auxiliary of the El Salvador team, spoke about Sunday’s game against Honduras in which the Azul will have the challenge of adding their first visiting points.

It will be the fifth game as a visitor for the blue and white that has recorded four defeats away from the Cuscatlán stadium.

The first outing for the team led by Hugo Pérez was to Toronto, where they lost 0-3 to Canada, then they visited San José and lost 2-1 and in their third game as a visitor suffered a 2-1 loss to Panama in the Romel Fernandez.

In their last outing, El Salvador put up a fight against the United States in Columbus, but lost 1-0.

“We said from the beginning that we wanted to compete with the biggest, compete with the CONCACAF national teams one on one and we have done it in all the games; I think we still have to in the game against Canada,” said Gerson Pérez.

Regarding the game in San Pedro Sula, the team’s technical assistant highlighted the performance and credibility that the project led by Hugo Pérez is gaining.

“This game on Sunday is more than a world series, it is more than anything to continue competing and to show that we are there, to show that we are going to be there for the next four years and continue to rise, rise and no longer be that team of the game. easier, at least, in the United States they tell us that they have seen a change in the team and that change is what we want to continue seeing,” Gerson Pérez emphasized in a chat with El Gráfico after the team’s arrival in Honduran territory on Friday.