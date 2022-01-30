Gianluca Lapadula shows his disfigured face in networks

Getty Gianluca Lapadula facing Colombian defender Davinson Sánchez

Benevento’s striker, Gianluca Lapadula, had a very hard-fought afternoon in Barranquilla, but he became the symbol of the fundamental victory of the bicolor team against his counterpart from Colombia. The Peruvians left everything in the Metropolitan Stadium after obtaining a supremely important victory over Colombia in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup.

The bicolor 1-0 victory on Colombian soil was the first in 21 years and was one of those that placed them in a privileged position by placing fourth with 20 points. The South American qualifiers give four direct places to the World Cup in Qatar this November and the fifth-place team will go to an intercontinental playoff in June.

The Benevento striker was characterized by always being a headache for the rival defense based on his mobility, although now he showed his combative character against defenders and offered great support in his own area.

Lapadula suffered the foul in the match when he collided with Radamel Falcao and the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela decided not to call the Colombian foul beyond seeing the bloodied face of the striker of Italian origin.

This action caused him to bleed from the nose on more than one occasion. This forced him to remove the mask he was wearing as a protection device.

Peru would go on to win thanks to an 85th-minute goal courtesy of DC United attacker Edison Flores to propel the Peruvians into the World Cup qualifying spots.





In the midst of all the euphoria, “Il Bambino” uploaded a selfie to his Instagram Stories showing what happened to his nose.

In his publication, he posed with his partner Christofer Gonzales and put the phrase “Mi causita” (my friend) next to the Peruvian flag while showing his shattered nose.

Lapadula aggravates previous injury

It was not the first time that the attacker of Italian origin suffered an injury of these characteristics. In 2021, Lapadula suffered a broken nose in a 3-3 draw against Paraguay in the Copa América quarterfinals. This happened during a corner kick when he ended up colliding with teammate Anderson Santamaría. Unfortunately for Peru, Paraguay would score on this play.

You can see the incident in the following video:





Lapadula would end up having to undergo surgery after the tournament and would start wearing that mask to protect his face, although he would end up doing very little to prevent future aggravations.

In September, he would then receive a knee to the face in the qualifying match against Venezuela. In this work, not only was his nose injured again, but his teeth would also be damaged. In that play, the Venezuelan Tomás Rincón would end up only receiving a warning and the referee did not go to the VAR to check the play.





In its post-match report, the Peruvian newspaper RPP referred to the injury and then used images from its Instagram account to show the before and after, and the damage that the player’s nose suffered in recent months, drastically changing his appearance.

Peru will now return home to face Ecuador knowing that a win would have them in a position where they could make a trip back to the World Cup. Something that was considered unthinkable after the fifth round when they could only add one point out of a possible 15 and were in last place.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s World Cup hopes took a big hit as they dropped to sixth place and they will now have to find a way to defeat an in-form Argentina side in Cordoba in the next round if they have any claim to going to Taste.

