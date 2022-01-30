Gonzalo Plata did not save anything against the referee

He was the figure of the match on the field and in the post-match statements nothing was saved, the Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata gave his impressions on what the referee’s performance was, who was the one pointed out after discussed decisions after respective reviews in the VAR.

“The referee spent more time in the VAR than on the field of play. I am very calm with the confidence of the mister and my teammates, although many people did not want me here,” said Gonzalo Plata about the performance of Colombian Roldán.

The winger also highlighted the attitude of the Ecuadorian team against the undefeated leader of the Qualifiers despite Casemiro’s early goal at the start of the match. Plata was the figure of the match generating the clearest danger options.

For his part, Moises Caicedo also expressed discomfort with the referee’s decisions: “We have to get used to it, it’s what we have. We must try to win despite the arbitrations. We only think about the next rival against Peru, which will also be a war”, he concluded.