Government inaugurates works valued at RD$238 million in La Vega

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, inaugurated this Saturday the return of La Penda, as well as the pedestrian and motorized bridge of the Soto intersection on the Duarte highway at a cost of 147 million pesos.

At the event, the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascensión, indicated that this construction began with the installation of a toll attempt that other authorities planned to carry out.

Likewise, he maintained that the works delivered are intended to preserve the lives of people who move in the area, avoiding traffic accidents, which were constant in the past.

“Works like these are made with people in mind,” he said.

He also stressed that the work had been stipulated to be carried out with 150 million pesos, and with “the due transparency cataloged by the current government, only 147 million were used.”

He also added that 42 illegal crossings have been closed on the road section from La Vega to Santiago, in order to avoid traffic accidents on the Duarte highway.

“From the Ministry of Public Works, we are sowing the country with works,” said the minister.

The work is part of the Duarte highway expansion, reconstruction and modernization program carried out by the Ministry of Public Works.

The return will also have a shopping mall that has seven stores, which the Government assured will help the economic dynamism of the area.

On her side, the provincial governor, Luisa Jiménez, had the opening words where she valued the presence of the deputy president in the province of La Vega, opening the work, which she explained was very necessary.

On behalf of the community, Franklin Grullón spoke, who thanked the authorities present for the important work that will benefit the communities.

Inauguration of the Electrical Substation, La Penda

Peña also headed, together with the general manager of Edenorte Andrés Cueto, the formal opening of the La Penda Electrical Substation, an investment of 91 million pesos.

Cueto described the work as of great importance because it will bring quality of life to surrounding communities.

The official said that the work will benefit more than 15,700 users, translated to more than 60 thousand people.

He added that the creation of the work seeks to decongest the Canabacoa, Vega and Moca Vieja Substations.

With the construction of the La Penda electrical substation, Engineer Cueto expressed that the nearby areas, such as La Torre, Presa de Tavera, where the voltage was very low, with the commissioning of the work will be brought to optimal conditions.